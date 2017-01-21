 Skip to main content
Maurice Richards, Jack Kesler and Asolo Board President Larry Haspel

Asolo supporters celebrate opening of ‘The Originalist’

Tricia Mire with Ann and Larry Garberding

Misha Kachman and Gary Sweetman

Lee Dougherty Ross and Janice Landauer

Julie Gerety and Marc Karn

David and Candice Miller

Scott Guinn and Susan Dweck

Nancy Kotler, Ben and Gigi Huberman, Margot Coville and Philip Kotler

Laura Stuart Wood picked judge-themed decor for “The Originalist” opening night dinner Jan. 20.

Claudia Porter with Alan and Bill Wise

Mark and Jackie Barry

Linda DiGabriele and Bob Bartner

Jeanette Dudash and Janet Tolbert

Michelle Hart and Carole Goff

Laura Stuart Wood picked judge-themed decor for “The Originalist” opening night dinner Jan. 20.

Kelly Borgia, Travis Howard and David Breitbarth

Jim Roque and Harry Leopold

Carla Malachowski and Judy Rudges

Margaret Wise, Anne Essner, Teri Hansen and Bob Essner

Larry Wickless, Carole Crosby and Maurice Richards

Laura Stuart Wood picked judge-themed decor for “The Originalist” opening night dinner Jan. 20.

Tim Foster, Jim Chandler, Ellen Foster and Terry Chandler

Eric Shimelonis and Beverly Koski

Harlan and Esther Domber

Judy Rudges and Mary Lou Winnick

Carla Malachowski, Audrey Robbins, Jim Roque and Dr. Horace and Lorrie Liang

Michael Edwards, Molly Smith, Playwright John Strand and Amanda Strand

Margie and Chuck Barancik

Mark and Jackie Barry

Guests enjoyed dinner and cocktails before the performance on Jan. 20.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Originalism: the judicial interpretation of the U.S. Constitution that aims to follow the original intent of its authors as closely as possible.

It’s this ideology that’s behind Asolo Repertory Theatre’s newest production, “The Originalist.” The show is about Justice Antonin Scalia’s relationship with his legal clerk, Cat, and his role as not only her challenger but her mentor.

Top supporters of the Asolo got a special view of the new show Jan. 20, but not before an invite-only cocktail hour and dinner at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

