Asolo supporters celebrate opening of ‘The Originalist’

Originalism: the judicial interpretation of the U.S. Constitution that aims to follow the original intent of its authors as closely as possible.

It’s this ideology that’s behind Asolo Repertory Theatre’s newest production, “The Originalist.” The show is about Justice Antonin Scalia’s relationship with his legal clerk, Cat, and his role as not only her challenger but her mentor.

Top supporters of the Asolo got a special view of the new show Jan. 20, but not before an invite-only cocktail hour and dinner at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.