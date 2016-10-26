Top supporters of Asolo Repertory Theatre were invited to the annual Asolo Welcome Back Party held at College Hall (AKA New College mansion) on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Attendees enjoyed spectacular views of the Sarasota Bay and were treated to special performances by members of the Asolo Rep cast of “Guys and Dolls.”

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards explained that the company will now begin its 8th season of The American Character Project, which is a series of works that aim to explore the history, culture and people that make the United States unique — a project that Edwards called “enormously moving to me in every way.”

Major donors Mary Lou and Edward Winnick also announced that the company, with help of 62 donors, has reached its goal of raising $8 million through its Endowment Matching Challenge.