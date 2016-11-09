 Skip to main content
Pat Neal congratulates the students on their effort.

Artists' talent shines during Tara Elementary art contest

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 |

Pat Neal congratulates the students on their effort.

Kindergarten finalists are acknowledged.

Second-graders Gregory Papp and Ella Rodgers prove it is a red ribbon day.

Alayne Freier and Zoe Ogden show their reward for their artistic talents.

All the finalists' work hangs in the hallway.

Principal Laura Campbell, art teacher Pat Knowlton, Pat Neal and Vice Principal Mike Kelley get to check it out.

All the finalists got together with contest sponsor Pat Neal.

Jake Karam was the fifth grade winner.

Jake Karam's winning entry.

Tien Thai captured first place for fourth grade.

Tien Thai's winning entry.

Lillian Bodenhorn shows off her ribbon for winning the third-grade division.

Lillian Bodenhorn's winning entry hangs in the hallway at Tara Elementary.

Samantha Pisani was champion of the second-grade division.

Samantha Pisani's entry.

Zoe Ogden triumphed in the first-grade class.

Zoe Ogden's winning entry.

Reef McMaster was No. 1 for the kindergartners.

Reef McMaster's winning entry.

Neal Communities hosts annual 'My Favorite Home' contest for the 17th year
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Homebuilder Pat Neal said numbers always have been his thing.

Art, not so much.

So Neal, the owner of Neal Communities, decided to leave the hard drawing to others. For the 17th year, Neal Communities hosted the "My Favorite Home" contest.

Neal was on hand Nov. 9 at Tara Elementary School to address the 30 finalists — five each from kindergarten through fifth grades at Tara — who had their work judged. The field was narrowed to a champ from each class, and Neal Communications will pick two overall winners at a later date. One overall winner will be used on the 2016 Neal Communities' holiday card.

Pat Neal presented a check for $1,500 to the school's art program. The celebrity judges included Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh and Manatee School Superintendent Diana Greene.

Because Tara goes by the nickname, the Knights, art teacher Pat Knowlton had the children concentrate on building their favorite castle.

 

 

 

 

