Embracing Our Differences honored the artists and creative writers whose work is featured in this year's exhibition at Bayfront Park.

 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Alice Cotman pins a replica of Booker High School freshman Fiona Greenleaf piece, which is featured in the Embracing Our Differences art exhibition.

Artists and quoters mingle at Ringling College

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Alice Cotman pins a replica of Booker High School freshman Fiona Greenleaf piece, which is featured in the Embracing Our Differences art exhibition.

Buy this Photo
School Board members Shirley Brown and Jane Goodwin with Kathryn Carr

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

School Board members Shirley Brown and Jane Goodwin with Kathryn Carr

Buy this Photo
Elaina Regnier poses with her piece.

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Elaina Regnier poses with her piece.

Buy this Photo
Embracing Our Differences Associate Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer and Ringling College Vice President of Student Life Tammy Walsh.

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Embracing Our Differences Associate Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer and Ringling College Vice President of Student Life Tammy Walsh.

Buy this Photo
Shelby Adelman shows off the replica of her piece.

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Shelby Adelman shows off the replica of her piece.

Buy this Photo
Greg Luberecki and Embracing Our Differences Executive Director Michael Shelton

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Greg Luberecki and Embracing Our Differences Executive Director Michael Shelton

Buy this Photo
Pattie Wertheimer, Sumner Baum and Barbara Brizdle

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Pattie Wertheimer, Sumner Baum and Barbara Brizdle

Buy this Photo
Principal of Johnson Middle School in Bradenton and Benjamin Krafve

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Principal of Johnson Middle School in Bradenton and Benjamin Krafve

Buy this Photo
Allen Brown and Linda Poteat - Brown

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Allen Brown and Linda Poteat - Brown

Buy this Photo
The newest Embracing Our Differences Board member Chief Judge of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court Charles Williams, board member Carol Poteat-Buchanan and Executive Director Michael Shelton

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

The newest Embracing Our Differences Board member Chief Judge of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court Charles Williams, board member Carol Poteat-Buchanan and Executive Director Michael Shelton

Buy this Photo
Rashea Johnson of Brentwood Elementary School, North Port High School Principal Brandon Johnson and Riverview High School Principal Paul Burns

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Rashea Johnson of Brentwood Elementary School, North Port High School Principal Brandon Johnson and Riverview High School Principal Paul Burns

Buy this Photo
Riley Smith, Oceania Jessup, Nick Smith, Reed Smith and Ann Smith

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Riley Smith, Oceania Jessup, Nick Smith, Reed Smith and Ann Smith

Buy this Photo
R. Dan Nolan Middle School seventh-grader Reed Smith poses next to his quote.

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

R. Dan Nolan Middle School seventh-grader Reed Smith poses next to his quote.

Buy this Photo
Pine View junior Casey Hunter Kessous, Deena Kessous, Jeffery Cornwell and Booker High School Principal Rachel Shelley

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Pine View junior Casey Hunter Kessous, Deena Kessous, Jeffery Cornwell and Booker High School Principal Rachel Shelley

Buy this Photo
Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson welcomed guests to the event.

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson welcomed guests to the event.

Buy this Photo
Embracing Our Differences Executive Director Michael Shelton

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Embracing Our Differences Executive Director Michael Shelton

Buy this Photo
Embracing Our Differences Board Vice Chariman Richard Bergman and Ruth Ades

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Embracing Our Differences Board Vice Chariman Richard Bergman and Ruth Ades

Buy this Photo
Isabella Chelekis Embracing Our Differences Associate Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Isabella Chelekis Embracing Our Differences Associate Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer

Buy this Photo
Riverview High Students pose with Advisor to the Coexistence Club Dena Sturm (top center). The students provide tours through the Embracing Our Differences Art Exhibit.

Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 |

Riverview High Students pose with Advisor to the Coexistence Club Dena Sturm (top center). The students provide tours through the Embracing Our Differences Art Exhibit.

Buy this Photo
Share
Embracing Our Differences honored the artists and creative writers whose work is featured in this year's exhibition at Bayfront Park.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Embracing Our Differences annual art exhibit at Bayfront Park has been growing steadily since it began in 2004, and this year's was no different. 

"This one even shocked me how well it did," Executive Director Michael Shelton said at the Artists and Quoters Reception on April 24 Ringling College of Art and Design. 

The exhibit emphasizes the Embracing Our Differences mission statement — "to use the transformative power of the Arts to educate and inspire to create a better world."

Selected paintings and photographs are paired with quotes and displayed on billboard-sized canvas at Bayfront Park in Sarasota. This year's exhibit received 10,761 submissions from 115 countries, 48 states and 204 schools. 

The artists and writers present at the reception represented the 45 pieces and 45 quotes chosen to be featured in the exhibition. 

"Those of you who are present here tonight are among that incredibly, incredibly select group that has been chosen," Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson said. 

The exhibition will continue to be featured in Bayfront Park until May 31. 

Related Stories