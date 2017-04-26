Embracing Our Differences honored the artists and creative writers whose work is featured in this year's exhibition at Bayfront Park.

Embracing Our Differences annual art exhibit at Bayfront Park has been growing steadily since it began in 2004, and this year's was no different.

"This one even shocked me how well it did," Executive Director Michael Shelton said at the Artists and Quoters Reception on April 24 Ringling College of Art and Design.

The exhibit emphasizes the Embracing Our Differences mission statement — "to use the transformative power of the Arts to educate and inspire to create a better world."

Selected paintings and photographs are paired with quotes and displayed on billboard-sized canvas at Bayfront Park in Sarasota. This year's exhibit received 10,761 submissions from 115 countries, 48 states and 204 schools.

The artists and writers present at the reception represented the 45 pieces and 45 quotes chosen to be featured in the exhibition.

"Those of you who are present here tonight are among that incredibly, incredibly select group that has been chosen," Ringling College of Art and Design President Larry Thompson said.

The exhibition will continue to be featured in Bayfront Park until May 31.