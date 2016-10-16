Art Center Sarasota celebrates its 90th anniversary

Art Center Sarasota celebrated 90 years of bringing art to the local community on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Michael’s On East. Attendees enjoyed a brunch buffet, drinks and a performance by The Out-of-Door Academy Advanced Chamber Ensemble.



Commissioner Suzanne Atwell gave a special proclamation on behalf of the city of Sarasota before special recognition was given to several individuals. The honorees were June and Bill Gordon, Jane T. Smiley, Bubsy Becker, Sam Shapiro and Howard and Betty Isermann.