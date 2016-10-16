 Skip to main content
Honorees Bill and June Gordon

Art Center Sarasota celebrates its 90th anniversary

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Board Chair Adam Kendall with Judith Kendall and Connie Eastburn with Board Chair Jim Harman

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Marilin and David Powell with Karin Billings

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Front: Katie Berry and Tiffany Morgan Back: Kathy Bush and Debra Becker

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Commissioner Suzanne Atwell points to Art Center Sarasota Executive Director Lisa Berger in agreement before presenting a proclamation on behalf of the city of Sarasota.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Peppi Elona and Judi Sterne

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Tom Shapiro (standing) with Debbie Shapiro, Honoree Sam Shapiro and Sponsor Betty Schoenbaum

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Honorees Howard and Betty Isermann

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Wendy Surkis (standing) with Nancy O’Neil and Rebecca Morrello

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Art Center Sarasota Executive Director Lisa Berger gives her opening address.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Penelope Kingman and Christine Jennings

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Norma and Sam Savin with Connie Eastburn and Board Chair Jim Harman

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Michael Bush and David L. Wyant

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

James B. Stewart created the illustration for the event program.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Members of The Out-of-Door Academy Advanced Chamber Ensemble perform for attendees.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Phyllis DuBois, Art Center employee, with Commissioner Suzanne Atwell

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Nelle Miller and Ilene Fox

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Amanda and Zach Gilliland with son Sage Gilliland

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016 |

Board chairs, donors, volunteers and other supporters were honored at Michael’s On East.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Art Center Sarasota celebrated 90 years of bringing art to the local community on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Michael’s On East. Attendees enjoyed a brunch buffet, drinks and a performance by The Out-of-Door Academy Advanced Chamber Ensemble.


Commissioner Suzanne Atwell gave a special proclamation on behalf of the city of Sarasota before special recognition was given to several individuals. The honorees were June and Bill Gordon, Jane T. Smiley, Bubsy Becker, Sam Shapiro and Howard and Betty Isermann.

