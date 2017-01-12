Argus Foundation welcomes new board member

New Argus Foundation President Jeff Charlotte has pledged that the organization will continue to look for ways to answer some of Sarasota’s toughest question — growth.

“We don’t think the answer is to stop. We think the answer is to get together and make solutions together,” Charlotte said. “We all see what’s happening with the growth. The last thing we want to do is over correct and shut everything down.”

Charlotte addressed Argus Foundation members at the foundation’s annual meeting Jan. 12, at Sarasota Yacht Club.

In addition to welcoming new board members, attendees also listened to Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam’s thoughts on Florida’s future.

“It’s not a reward at the end of a successful career someplace else, but the stepping off place,” Putnam said.

Some of speculated that Putnam will enter the race for Florida’s governor. Although he has yet to formally announce his candidacy, but Charlotte voiced the foundation’s support for Putnam should he decide to run.

“If you follow in the footsteps of Rick (Scott) we look forward to supporting you in any way we can,” Charlotte said.