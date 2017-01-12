 Skip to main content
Bob Long and Kimberlie Buchanan

Argus Foundation welcomes new board member

Rob Long, Rev. Charleston Wilson and Rod Hollingsworth

Taylor Collins, Martin Lange, Rae Dowling

Ray Pilon and Sarasota County Commissioner Al Maio

Charles Campbell, Cameron Malloch, Graeme Mallach and Hampton Ballard

Tom Waters, Dan Miller, Michael Crosby, Bob Long and Sam Sider

Tim Clarke and Tyrone Shinn

Tim Waters and Hermione Gilpin

Mary Slapp and Amy Farrington

Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines and Superintendent Todd Bowden

Argus Foundation President Jeff Charlotte, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, Argus Foundation Executive Director Christine Robinson

Jon Swift, Michael Quillen

Tom Dart, John LaCivita, Tom waters and Alan Jones

Ron Ciaravella and Mike Moran

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight and Jon Swift

Jannon Pierce, Dean Piccirillo and CJ MOrris

Todd Josko and Sarasota School Board member Eric Robinson

John Wagner and Rod Hollingsworth

Stephanie Feltz, Brenda Griffiths and Sheila Gleason

Incoming Argus Foundation Vice President Jack Cox, incoming Argus Foundation President Jeff Charlotte, outgoing President Rod Hershberger and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam

Outgoing President Rod Hershberger addresses attendees of the Argus Foundation’s annual meeting.

Incoming President Jeff Charlotte thanks outgoing President Rod Hershberger.

New Argus Foundation Board Member Craig Steinhoff and Incoming President Jeff Charlotte

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam addresses attendees at the Argus Foundation’s annual meeting.

Eileen Scudder and Ann Charters

Attendees of Argus Foundation's annual meeting also got a chance to hear Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam speak on Florida's future.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

New Argus Foundation President Jeff Charlotte has pledged that the organization will continue to look for ways to answer some of Sarasota’s toughest question — growth.

“We don’t think the answer is to stop. We think the answer is to get together and make solutions together,” Charlotte said. “We all see what’s happening with the growth. The last thing we want to do is over correct and shut everything down.”

Charlotte addressed Argus Foundation members at the foundation’s annual meeting Jan. 12, at Sarasota Yacht Club.

In addition to welcoming new board members, attendees also listened to Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam’s thoughts on Florida’s future.

“It’s not a reward at the end of a successful career someplace else, but the stepping off place,” Putnam said.

Some of speculated that Putnam will enter the race for Florida’s governor. Although he has yet to formally announce his candidacy, but Charlotte voiced the foundation’s support for Putnam should he decide to run.

“If you follow in the footsteps of Rick (Scott) we look forward to supporting you in any way we can,” Charlotte said.

