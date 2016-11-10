Argus Foundation honors local community leaders

The Argus Foundation held its 15th-Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. The entire ballroom was full of business and community leaders who came out to support honorees honor Michael Saunders and the late Bill Merrill Sr.

Festivities began with a cocktail hour featuring an open bar and hors d'oeuvres, followed by a welcome speech by President Rodney G. Hershberger, invocation by Reverend Donald Roberts, dinner and awards presentation.