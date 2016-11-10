 Skip to main content
Tom Luzier, Honoree Michael Saunders and Georgina Clamage

Argus Foundation honors local community leaders

Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy with Billy Johnson and Ron Burke

Travis and Elaina Mullet with Kim and Jay Coblentz

Patrick Del Medico, Jamie Wood and Hampton Ballard

Caprill and Kyle Hembree with Nikki Caragiulo

Argus Foundation President Rodney G. Hershberger welcomes the crowd.

Tom Dart with Tina and Fred Starling

Joe Hembree and Mark Huey

Attendees enjoy dinner in the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Virgene Linse, Jennifer and Greg Steube and Kimberlee Buchanan

Jessica Farrelly and Jamie Wallace

Todd Morton, Kristin Morton, Bonnie Williams and Eddie Morton

John Chapman, Kiley and Jordan J. Riccardi and Tom Icard

Annie Montgomery and Michael Howard

Reverend Donald Roberts leads the opening prayer.

Sharlene Hillier and Kent Hayes

Judy Graham, Dede Curran, John and Debbie Dart and Robert and Debbie Toale

The foundation hosted the annual event to honor Michael Saunders and the late Bill Merrill Sr.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The Argus Foundation held its 15th-Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. The entire ballroom was full of business and community leaders who came out to support honorees honor Michael Saunders and the late Bill Merrill Sr.

Festivities began with a cocktail hour featuring an open bar and hors d'oeuvres, followed by a welcome speech by President Rodney G. Hershberger, invocation by Reverend Donald Roberts, dinner and awards presentation.

