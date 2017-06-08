 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Marlene Masson and Jess Signzoo

Area chambers of commerce gather for barbecue bash

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

Marlene Masson and Jess Signzoo

Buy this Photo
Allie Hueter and Kristin Fourie

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

Allie Hueter and Kristin Fourie

Buy this Photo
Lee Titchworth, Elaina Mand and Heather Cline

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

Lee Titchworth, Elaina Mand and Heather Cline

Buy this Photo
Brenda Rodriguez and Richard Perlman

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

Brenda Rodriguez and Richard Perlman

Buy this Photo
Dee Dee Fusco and Nicci Kobritz

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

Dee Dee Fusco and Nicci Kobritz

Buy this Photo
John McCarthy, Laurie Pike and Dan Woodley

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

John McCarthy, Laurie Pike and Dan Woodley

Buy this Photo
Nikki Logan Curran, David Curran and Sarah Schebel

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

Nikki Logan Curran, David Curran and Sarah Schebel

Buy this Photo
Mike Sales performed beach music for the crowd.

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

Mike Sales performed beach music for the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Claire Magliano, John Foster, Colleen Maloney and Marina Eckert

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

Claire Magliano, John Foster, Colleen Maloney and Marina Eckert

Buy this Photo
Debbie Shaffer and Skip Wasserman

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

Debbie Shaffer and Skip Wasserman

Buy this Photo
Andrew Vac and Town of Longboat Key Commissioner Jim Brown

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

Andrew Vac and Town of Longboat Key Commissioner Jim Brown

Buy this Photo
Nita and Dave Ettinger

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

Nita and Dave Ettinger

Buy this Photo
Dia Wilson, Mary Moore and Pamela Hagan

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

Dia Wilson, Mary Moore and Pamela Hagan

Buy this Photo
Rebecca St. Jean, Constanza Bryant and Dan and Rhonda Diggins

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

Rebecca St. Jean, Constanza Bryant and Dan and Rhonda Diggins

Buy this Photo
John Chappie, Eric Cairns, Barbara Baker, Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce President Deb Wing, Executive Director of the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce Ann Frescura and David Teitelbaum

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

John Chappie, Eric Cairns, Barbara Baker, Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce President Deb Wing, Executive Director of the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce Ann Frescura and David Teitelbaum

Buy this Photo
Scott Cooper and Gayle Logan

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

Scott Cooper and Gayle Logan

Buy this Photo
Tina Rudek-Stark and Deborah Mulhollen

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

Tina Rudek-Stark and Deborah Mulhollen

Buy this Photo
Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce President Deb Wing, Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren and Executive Director of the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce Ann Frescura

Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017 |

Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce President Deb Wing, Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren and Executive Director of the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce Ann Frescura

Buy this Photo
Share
Members of the Longboat Key, Anna Maria Island and Siesta Key chambers attended the event at the Resort at Longboat Key Club.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Any looming rain couldn’t stop area chambers of commerce from having a bash.

The annual tri-chamber barbecue between Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key and Siesta Key took place at the Harbourside Ballroom of the Resort at Longboat Key Club on June 9.

The event, which was supposed to be held outside, was moved indoors following June 8th storms because as a statement from the Longboat Key Chamber said “it’s raining… it’s pouring… but we’re not snoring.”

Members from the three chambers enjoyed a buffet that included barbecue dishes such as smoked brisket, chicken wings, ribs, baked beans, cheddar biscuits and cornbread. Minglers enjoyed the sounds of beach music by Mike Sales, a 50/50 raffle and lawn games as well.

 

Related Stories