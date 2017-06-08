Area chambers of commerce gather for barbecue bash

Any looming rain couldn’t stop area chambers of commerce from having a bash.

The annual tri-chamber barbecue between Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key and Siesta Key took place at the Harbourside Ballroom of the Resort at Longboat Key Club on June 9.

The event, which was supposed to be held outside, was moved indoors following June 8th storms because as a statement from the Longboat Key Chamber said “it’s raining… it’s pouring… but we’re not snoring.”

Members from the three chambers enjoyed a buffet that included barbecue dishes such as smoked brisket, chicken wings, ribs, baked beans, cheddar biscuits and cornbread. Minglers enjoyed the sounds of beach music by Mike Sales, a 50/50 raffle and lawn games as well.