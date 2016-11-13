 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
"Airidescence" features wire installations and watercolor paintings.

Anne Patterson shows smaller works at Alfstad& Contemporary

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

"Airidescence" features wire installations and watercolor paintings.

Buy this Photo
Norman Wayne and Robert Stadel

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Norman Wayne and Robert Stadel

Buy this Photo
"Airidescence" features wire installations and watercolor paintings.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

"Airidescence" features wire installations and watercolor paintings.

Buy this Photo
Fern Wayne and Patricia Stadel

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Fern Wayne and Patricia Stadel

Buy this Photo
Gail and Stuart Barzman

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Gail and Stuart Barzman

Buy this Photo
Tera Gurin and Jessica Benoit

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Tera Gurin and Jessica Benoit

Buy this Photo
Tera Gurin and Jessica Benoit

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Tera Gurin and Jessica Benoit

Buy this Photo
Susan McLeod and Anne Patterson

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Susan McLeod and Anne Patterson

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth Bergmann, Sam Alfstad and Leymis Bolaños WIlmott

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Elizabeth Bergmann, Sam Alfstad and Leymis Bolaños WIlmott

Buy this Photo
Bill and Jane Knapp

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Bill and Jane Knapp

Buy this Photo
"Airidescence" features wire installations and watercolor paintings.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

"Airidescence" features wire installations and watercolor paintings.

Buy this Photo
"Airidescence" features wire installations and watercolor paintings.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

"Airidescence" features wire installations and watercolor paintings.

Buy this Photo
"Airidescence" features wire installations and watercolor paintings.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

"Airidescence" features wire installations and watercolor paintings.

Buy this Photo
"Airidescence" features wire installations and watercolor paintings.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

"Airidescence" features wire installations and watercolor paintings.

Buy this Photo
"Airidescence" features wire installations and watercolor paintings.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

"Airidescence" features wire installations and watercolor paintings.

Buy this Photo
Rose Swalla and Jose Olalde Moran

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Rose Swalla and Jose Olalde Moran

Buy this Photo
Jane Sanders and Anna Rees

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Jane Sanders and Anna Rees

Buy this Photo
Guests admire the ribbon installation.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Guests admire the ribbon installation.

Buy this Photo
Share
The artist opened her exhibition, 'Airidescence' Thursday, Nov. 10.
by: Nick Friedman Managing Editor of Arts and Culture

Artist Anne Patterson opened her exhibition, "Airidescence" Thursday, Nov. 10, at Alfstad& Contemporary. Patterson is known for her large-scale installations throughout the country, which explore multisensory themes, especially music and color.

The artist experiences synesthesia, a condition that causes her to see color and shapes when she hears music. "Airidescence" consists of ribbons, wire installations and watercolor paintings, all inspired by music. 

Related Stories