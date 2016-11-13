Anne Patterson shows smaller works at Alfstad& Contemporary

Artist Anne Patterson opened her exhibition, "Airidescence" Thursday, Nov. 10, at Alfstad& Contemporary. Patterson is known for her large-scale installations throughout the country, which explore multisensory themes, especially music and color.

The artist experiences synesthesia, a condition that causes her to see color and shapes when she hears music. "Airidescence" consists of ribbons, wire installations and watercolor paintings, all inspired by music.