Ann Curry speaks at Tidewell Hospice Signature Luncheon

If you took away the step and repeat, the camera flashes and the line of people wrapped around the St. Armands Jr. Ballroom, Ann Curry would have seemed like any woman greeting a bunch of old friends on Feb. 10.

It was at the Tidewell Hospice Signature Luncheon at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota that the lucky few who got to shake her hand and chat learned that Ann Curry is both an Emmy Award-winning journalist and a caregiver with a genuine love for people.

After her meet-and-greet at the VIP Reception for event supporters, Curry told the packed audience inside the ballroom the love story of her parents and how she became their caregivers before they both died of cancer.