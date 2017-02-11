 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Angie Van Slavens and Mindy Allen

Ann Curry speaks at Tidewell Hospice Signature Luncheon

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Angie Van Slavens and Mindy Allen

Buy this Photo
Melissa Hansen and Robert Davis

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Melissa Hansen and Robert Davis

Buy this Photo
Michael and Judith Berlow

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Michael and Judith Berlow

Buy this Photo
Kim Miele, Marina Schmidt and Jaclyn Nadler, MD

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Kim Miele, Marina Schmidt and Jaclyn Nadler, MD

Buy this Photo
Dinah Stamp and her mother, Joyce Stamp

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Dinah Stamp and her mother, Joyce Stamp

Buy this Photo
Lois Lucek

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Lois Lucek

Buy this Photo
Barbara Dammann and Dee Adams

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Barbara Dammann and Dee Adams

Buy this Photo
John and Sandie O’Donnell with Thomas Stuhley

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

John and Sandie O’Donnell with Thomas Stuhley

Buy this Photo
Chairwoman Cindy Stuhley, Ann Curry and Thomas Stuhley

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Chairwoman Cindy Stuhley, Ann Curry and Thomas Stuhley

Buy this Photo
Becky Curtin and Robyn Schmitt

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Becky Curtin and Robyn Schmitt

Buy this Photo
Karen Olscamp, Lorrie Liang and Florence Cohlan

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Karen Olscamp, Lorrie Liang and Florence Cohlan

Buy this Photo
Kelly MacAuley, Ann Curry and Jennifer Sherman

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Kelly MacAuley, Ann Curry and Jennifer Sherman

Buy this Photo
Mary-Lou Mourton and Margarete Van Antwerpen

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Mary-Lou Mourton and Margarete Van Antwerpen

Buy this Photo
Diane Hale, Ritu and Harry Anand and Sam Guren

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Diane Hale, Ritu and Harry Anand and Sam Guren

Buy this Photo
Tidewell Hospice Board Chair Mike Uselton welcomes VIPs.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Tidewell Hospice Board Chair Mike Uselton welcomes VIPs.

Buy this Photo
Denise Pope, Jim Roque and Aida Matic

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Denise Pope, Jim Roque and Aida Matic

Buy this Photo
Carol Masio, Leisa Weintraub, Brittany Elder, Laura Hope and Marcia Morris

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Carol Masio, Leisa Weintraub, Brittany Elder, Laura Hope and Marcia Morris

Buy this Photo
Margarete Van Antwerpen and Mary-Lou Mourton raise their hands to be recognized as Mike Uselton asks every member of the event committee to identify themselves.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Margarete Van Antwerpen and Mary-Lou Mourton raise their hands to be recognized as Mike Uselton asks every member of the event committee to identify themselves.

Buy this Photo
Ann Curry and Emily Walsh

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Ann Curry and Emily Walsh

Buy this Photo
Jules Price with Lindsey Nickel de la O

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Jules Price with Lindsey Nickel de la O

Buy this Photo
Harpists perform for guests before the start of the Tidewell Hospice Signature Luncheon at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Feb. 10.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Harpists perform for guests before the start of the Tidewell Hospice Signature Luncheon at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Feb. 10.

Buy this Photo
Ann Curry shakes Jennifer Sherman’s hand at the meet-and-greet in the St. Armands Jr. Ballroom at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Feb. 10.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Ann Curry shakes Jennifer Sherman’s hand at the meet-and-greet in the St. Armands Jr. Ballroom at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Feb. 10.

Buy this Photo
Heather Rippy and Marlo Turner

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Heather Rippy and Marlo Turner

Buy this Photo
Steve Hall, Kim Miele and Kevin Logan

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Steve Hall, Kim Miele and Kevin Logan

Buy this Photo
Hermione Gilpin, Brad Goddard and Molly Maginn

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Hermione Gilpin, Brad Goddard and Molly Maginn

Buy this Photo
Ann Curry speaks in the ballroom of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Feb. 10.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 |

Ann Curry speaks in the ballroom of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Feb. 10.

Buy this Photo
Share
The former “TODAY” show star spoke at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Feb. 10.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

If you took away the step and repeat, the camera flashes and the line of people wrapped around the St. Armands Jr. Ballroom,  Ann Curry would have seemed like any woman greeting a bunch of old friends on Feb. 10.

It was at the Tidewell Hospice Signature Luncheon at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota that the lucky few who got to shake her hand and chat learned that Ann Curry is both an Emmy Award-winning journalist and a caregiver with a genuine love for people.

After her meet-and-greet at the VIP Reception for event supporters, Curry told the packed audience inside the ballroom the love story of her parents and how she became their caregivers before they both died of cancer.

Related Stories