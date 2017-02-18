Animal Rescue Coalition presents artful gala

It looked like someone had mistaken the columns of the Michael’s On East ballroom for a canvas Feb. 18 at the Andy Warhol-themed Unconditional Love Gala.

The annual fundraising gala for Animal Rescue Coalition brought animal-lovers from all over Sarasota together to enjoy cocktails, bid on raffle prizes and pet three puppies — Carla, Christian and Anastasia, named after the 50 Shades of Grey characters — from Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue.