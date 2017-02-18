 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Shelley Sarbey, Tatyana Stewart, Dawn Epstein, Alexandra Jupin and Debbie Dannheisser

Animal Rescue Coalition presents artful gala

Joanna Pace-Brackett with Phil and Unni Kaltenbacher

Mary Beth Bos with Andrew and Animal Rescue Coalition Executive Director Mary Dietterle

Co-Chairwoman Alexandra Jupin, Walter Serwatka and Connie Holcomb

Tom Hudson and Jim Bos

The Michael’s On East ballroom was adorned in colorful decorations Feb. 18 at the Andy Warhol-themed Unconditional Love Gala.

Nancy and Bill Gacioch

Kathryn and John Hart

The Michael’s On East ballroom was adorned in colorful decorations Feb. 18 at the Andy Warhol-themed Unconditional Love Gala.

Clara and Roberto Villanueva

Gary Tipton with Dr. Lisa Tipton, the medical director for Animal Rescue Coalition

Carla of Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue gives adorning attendees the “puppy dog eyes” look.

Karen Neilinger and Nancy Wagner with Carla of Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue

Karin Silver, Bob Whitehead and Debbie and Peter Maltese

Sally looks up at Nora Duffy and Dorothy Doran during cocktail hour.

Jeanne Wagoner and Sheila Gleason

Jackie Dickinson, Merrill Bonder and Co-Chairwoman Dawn Epstein

Karen Neilinger holds Carla of Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue.

Carol Mainer and Carol Masio

Richard and Monica Van Buskirk

The Michael’s On East ballroom was adorned in colorful decorations Feb. 18 at the Andy Warhol-themed Unconditional Love Gala.

Graci McGillicuddy, Karen Grierson and Darlene Abney

Bruce and India Lesser

Christian of Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue takes a nap during cocktail hour.

Nidia Candelmo and Tina Herrera

Dan Long and Susan Kretz

The annual Unconditional Love Gala was held on Feb. 18 at Michael’s On East.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

It looked like someone had mistaken the columns of the Michael’s On East ballroom for a canvas Feb. 18 at the Andy Warhol-themed Unconditional Love Gala.

The annual fundraising gala for Animal Rescue Coalition brought animal-lovers from all over Sarasota together to enjoy cocktails, bid on raffle prizes and pet three puppies — Carla, Christian and Anastasia, named after the 50 Shades of Grey characters — from Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue.

