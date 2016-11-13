All Angels Church welcomes back congregation

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church Rector Father David Danner gave thanks for his returning parishioners and prayed a blessing over the upcoming 2017 season during the church's welcome back brunch at Bird Key Yacht Club on Sunday.

Father Danner said he looks forward to the upcoming season, in particular, because 2017 marks the 30th anniversary of All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church. The church is preparing some special events this season to mark the anniversary.