Carol and Bob Erker gaze up at the solar eclipse.

All Angels by the Sea gathers for solar eclipse

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

Tom and Anne Roberts

James and Dottie Albright

Tom Thomas gawks at the moving moon.

Christine Burns takes in the sight of the moon passing over the sun.

Hana wears her sunglasses to shield her eyes from the solar eclipse.

Tom Roberts takes in the cosmic sight.

Joyce Hooey and Allison Hively shield their eyes with protective glasses.

Joyce Hooey gazes as the moon nears the sun.

Lynne Woo smiles as she watches the solar eclipse.

Allison Jones watches the solar eclipse.

Christina Burns and Tom Roberts watch the solar eclipse.

Ray and Lynne Woo watch as the moon passes over the sun.

Ray and Lynne Woo watch as the moon passes over the sun.

Church members brought chairs, food and friends to Ken Thompson Park on Aug. 21.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church members weren’t looking for a bird, plane or Superman on Aug. 21.

Instead, they were staring up at the blue sky taking in the rare sighting of a partial solar eclipse.

Whether it was through glasses or DIY pinhole viewing devices, about 35 church members gathered at Ken Thompson Park to take in the cosmic scene.

“It’s truly one of God’s miracles,” said Dotty Albright, one of the event coordinators.

It was in 1991 that most Americans experienced a total solar eclipse, NASA’s eclipse website said. And though Sarasota and Longboat Key only saw a partial eclipse this week, All Angels members still squealed in delight as the moon passed over part of the sun.

As 2:50 p.m., the time of the maximum eclipse for the Sarasota area, neared, members called out a countdown. Four minutes passed. Then two. Glasses were correctly placed over viewers’ eyes, and what followed was a chorus of “oohs,” “aahs” and “incredibles.”

“I won’t be around for the next one ... so I’m happy to be here now,” Tom Thomas said. “It’s fantastic.”

