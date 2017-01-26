 Skip to main content
AJC Regional Director, West Coast Florida Brian Lipton, Director of AJC Jerusalem Avital Leibovich and AJC Regional President, West Coast Florida Anne Virag

AJC West Coast Florida welcomes speaker Avital Leibovich

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 |

Ken and Susan Newmark

Phyllis Steingard, Melvy Lewis, Jean Weidner Goldstein and Marlene Liberman

Elinor Zuch and Howard Gelin

Susan Halpern, Joan Cohen and Harold Halpern

Judy Zivic and Sharon Schwartz

Ricki Rubinstein and Martha Sherman

Joseph Gianguzzo, David Lipton, Ruth Kreindler and AJC Regional Director, West Coast Florida Brian Lipton

Judy and Leonard Katz, M.D.

Flori Roberts and Betty Jean Bavar

Director of AJC Jerusalem Avital Leibovich gave the keynote address at the AJC Winter Lunch & Learn event Jan. 26.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Supporters of the American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida chapter met at Sarasota Yacht Club Jan. 26 to lean how Israel maintains its strength in a war-torn region from a women with 20 years of experience in the Israeli Defense Forces.

Lt. Col. (Res.) Avital Leibovich, who serves as the director of the AJC office in Jerusalem, spoke to the crowd about Israel’s role as a Western buffer in the Middle East and as a country that is constantly threatened by its neighbors.

