AJC West Coast Florida welcomes speaker Avital Leibovich

Supporters of the American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida chapter met at Sarasota Yacht Club Jan. 26 to lean how Israel maintains its strength in a war-torn region from a women with 20 years of experience in the Israeli Defense Forces.

Lt. Col. (Res.) Avital Leibovich, who serves as the director of the AJC office in Jerusalem, spoke to the crowd about Israel’s role as a Western buffer in the Middle East and as a country that is constantly threatened by its neighbors.