AJC supporters gather for August Lunch & Learn

This month’s AJC Lunch & Learn lecture topic was particularly timely: anti-Semitism at American universities.

AJC Assistant Director of Campus Affairs Seffi Kogen gave his speech on Aug. 16 at Michael’s On East — just four days after an alt-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, about a mile from the University of Virginia, turned anti-Semitic with protesters chanting phrases like “Jews will not replace us.”

Kogen spoke about trends and issues surrounding these types of demonstrations and other anti-Semitic acts on American college campuses, but also about the promising signs for the future of how American universities are dealing with anti-Semitism.

The talk was the second of the three events in the AJC 2017 Summer Lunch & Learn Series. The next will be with AJC’s Director of the Belfer Institute for Latino and Latin American Affairs from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Michael’s On East.