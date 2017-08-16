 Skip to main content
Speaker Seffi Kogen and AJC Regional Director, West Coast Florida Brian Lipton

AJC supporters gather for August Lunch & Learn

Speaker Seffi Kogen and AJC Regional Director, West Coast Florida Brian Lipton

Andy and Ruthy Maass with Mort and Carol Siegler

Andy and Ruthy Maass with Mort and Carol Siegler

Joseph Gianguzzo and David Lipton

Joseph Gianguzzo and David Lipton

Linda Feins and Janine Lew

Linda Feins and Janine Lew

Grace Goldstein, Jeremy Dictor and Iris Nahemow

Grace Goldstein, Jeremy Dictor and Iris Nahemow

Carol Siegler, speaker Seffi Kogen and Mort Siegler

Carol Siegler, speaker Seffi Kogen and Mort Siegler

Sharon Schrieber, Sally Ross, Ronnie Riceberg and Marsha Eisenberg

Sharon Schrieber, Sally Ross, Ronnie Riceberg and Marsha Eisenberg

Sue Jacobson and Autumn Harrell

Sue Jacobson and Autumn Harrell

Fran Blum and AJC Regional Director, West Coast Florida Brian Lipton

Fran Blum and AJC Regional Director, West Coast Florida Brian Lipton

Rob and Joyce Weiss

Rob and Joyce Weiss

Deb Haspel with Sheila and Jerry Birnbaum

Deb Haspel with Sheila and Jerry Birnbaum

AJC supporters gathered around yellow flower-adorned tables for the August installment of the 2017 Summer Lunch & Learn Series on Aug. 16 at Michael’s On East.

AJC supporters gathered around yellow flower-adorned tables for the August installment of the 2017 Summer Lunch & Learn Series on Aug. 16 at Michael’s On East.

Fran Blum and Larry Haspel

Fran Blum and Larry Haspel

Jo Rutstein, Sumner Baum, Barbara Brizdle and Gail and Stuart Barzman

Jo Rutstein, Sumner Baum, Barbara Brizdle and Gail and Stuart Barzman

Carol Bernhard and Jerry Cohn

Carol Bernhard and Jerry Cohn

Anne Spindel, Iris Nahemow and Jessi Sheslow

Anne Spindel, Iris Nahemow and Jessi Sheslow

Luncheon speaker, AJC Assistant Director of Campus Affairs Seffi Kogen, spoke about trends surrounding anti-Semitism on American college campuses.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Editor

This month’s AJC Lunch & Learn lecture topic was particularly timely: anti-Semitism at American universities.

AJC Assistant Director of Campus Affairs Seffi Kogen gave his speech on Aug. 16 at Michael’s On East — just four days after an alt-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, about a mile from the University of Virginia, turned anti-Semitic with protesters chanting phrases like “Jews will not replace us.”

Kogen spoke about trends and issues surrounding these types of demonstrations and other anti-Semitic acts on American college campuses, but also about the promising signs for the future of how American universities are dealing with anti-Semitism.

The talk was the second of the three events in the AJC 2017 Summer Lunch & Learn Series. The next will be with AJC’s Director of the Belfer Institute for Latino and Latin American Affairs from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Michael’s On East.

