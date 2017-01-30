 Skip to main content
Honorary Chairman Jeffrey Mayers with Community Superstar Honorees Linda Carson, Jack Duncan and Steven Roskamp

Aging in Paradise hosts enchanting evening

Jean Glasser and Beverley Albertson

Co-Chairwomen Inge Boudreau and Michelle Giannico

Honoree Jack and Debbie Duncan

Dick Pelton, Honoree Jack and Debbie Duncan, Carolyn and Honoree Steve Roskamp

Phil and Aging in Paradise Executive Director Donna Dunio

Robin Nystrom, Patrick Snodgrass and Suzy Brenner

Robert and Sandra Endres with Arnold Simonsen and Ronda Montminy

Nancy Kim and Steve Schewe

Bah Hero and Eve Kanoff

Barry and Marliese Black with Martha and Gene Miller

Jay Berman and Lydia Bohn

Steve Fuller, Jan Holman, Joan Partridge, Gene Campbell and Marlese and Barry Black

Richard Morris and Dorothy Gordon

Ava Pandeloglou and Austin Jones

Josh Stone, Tamara Page and Phil Dunio

Rusty and Kay Blix with Nancy and Don Fitts

Fred and Betty Jo Haas, Brian Cooper, Carol Peschel and Barbara Weech

Len Garner and Cheryl Loeffler

Joyce and Bob Mazurek with Claire and Rick Skerrett

MiMi Horwitz, Rev. Bill Friederich and Christine Rose Kennedy

Scott and Melissa Perrin

Nancy and Jack Rozance

Chris Pickney and Johanna Gustafsson

The resource center’s annual gala was held at Lido Beach Resort on Jan. 29.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Glasses were clinking and auction items were bid on as the sun set over the Gulf of Mexico Jan 29. Guests at the Enchanted Paradise Gala supported Aging in Paradise Resource Center by watching day turn to night from the 8th floor of the Lido Beach Resort before adjourning to the ballroom for dinner.

Attendees enjoyed appetizers such as heirloom tomato bruschetta and baby artisan greens before the duet plate entree of pan roasted bistro steak and seared escabeche mahi-mahi. The meal ended on a high note with New York style cheesecake and coffee.  

After dinner Honorary Chairman Jeffrey Mayers was honored, along with Community Superstars Linda Carson, Jack Duncan and Steven Roskamp, who were recognized for all their contributions to the Sarasota and Longboat Key communities.

Next up was the live auction, which featured everything from a two-night stay at the Margaritaville Resort in Key West to a Useppa Island getaway at the home of Congressman Vern Buchanan.

To end the night, guests hit the dance floor and enjoyed live music by Daniel Fugazzotto.

