Aging in Paradise hosts enchanting evening

Glasses were clinking and auction items were bid on as the sun set over the Gulf of Mexico Jan 29. Guests at the Enchanted Paradise Gala supported Aging in Paradise Resource Center by watching day turn to night from the 8th floor of the Lido Beach Resort before adjourning to the ballroom for dinner.

Attendees enjoyed appetizers such as heirloom tomato bruschetta and baby artisan greens before the duet plate entree of pan roasted bistro steak and seared escabeche mahi-mahi. The meal ended on a high note with New York style cheesecake and coffee.

After dinner Honorary Chairman Jeffrey Mayers was honored, along with Community Superstars Linda Carson, Jack Duncan and Steven Roskamp, who were recognized for all their contributions to the Sarasota and Longboat Key communities.

Next up was the live auction, which featured everything from a two-night stay at the Margaritaville Resort in Key West to a Useppa Island getaway at the home of Congressman Vern Buchanan.

To end the night, guests hit the dance floor and enjoyed live music by Daniel Fugazzotto.