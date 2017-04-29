 Skip to main content
Braden River High School sophomore Alfredo Aguirre and junior Ashley Williams slow dance together during prom.

A night to remember

Braden River High School sophomore Alfredo Aguirre and junior Ashley Williams slow dance together during prom.

Braden River High School senior Gabriela Sullivan and junior Lily King share laughs during their high school prom.

Braden River High School senior Gabriela Sullivan and junior Lily King share laughs during their high school prom.

Braden River High School' s prom king and queen Noah Arce and Emma King share a solo dance.

Braden River High School' s prom king and queen Noah Arce and Emma King share a solo dance.

Braden River High School juniors Sarah Williamson and Madelynn Buckley hang out at prom.

Braden River High School juniors Sarah Williamson and Madelynn Buckley hang out at prom.

Braden River High School senior Dylane DeStasio and junior Evan Kirk arrive at their high school prom.

Braden River High School senior Dylane DeStasio and junior Evan Kirk arrive at their high school prom.

Braden River High School senior Mike Acklin shows off his prom apparel.

Braden River High School senior Mike Acklin shows off his prom apparel.

Braden River High School juniors Gabby Alfonso and Cierra Galbraith excited to see each other at prom.

Braden River High School juniors Gabby Alfonso and Cierra Galbraith excited to see each other at prom.

Braden River High School senior Mason Digristine and sophomore Chloe Millard dressed to impress at prom.

Braden River High School senior Mason Digristine and sophomore Chloe Millard dressed to impress at prom.

Braden River High School seniors Alexandria Johnson and Karlmar De Jesus dance the night away during their high school prom.

Braden River High School seniors Alexandria Johnson and Karlmar De Jesus dance the night away during their high school prom.

Braden River High School sophomore Jordan Agramonte and junior Nathan Cantin hang out during their high school prom.

Braden River High School sophomore Jordan Agramonte and junior Nathan Cantin hang out during their high school prom.

Braden River High School senior Jacob Andrews and sophomore Gabby Reinke snuggle up at prom.

Braden River High School senior Jacob Andrews and sophomore Gabby Reinke snuggle up at prom.

Braden River High School senior Chandler Hill and sophomore Reba Smith sport their matching prom apparel.

Braden River High School senior Chandler Hill and sophomore Reba Smith sport their matching prom apparel.

Braden River High School junior Madelynn Buckley shows off her ball gown during her high school prom.

Braden River High School junior Madelynn Buckley shows off her ball gown during her high school prom.

Braden River High School freshman Alexandria Mosley busts some moves on the dance floor.

Braden River High School freshman Alexandria Mosley busts some moves on the dance floor.

Braden River High School junior Samantha Thompson shows off her dress during her high school prom.

Braden River High School junior Samantha Thompson shows off her dress during her high school prom.

Braden River High School hosts its 2017 prom in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

Braden River High School senior Noah Arce was excited for his last high school prom April 29  with his classmates before graduating. 

Arce thought prom would be just like the others, but he was mistaken.

His classmates crowned him Braden River High School's 2017 prom king.

"I did not even know I was nominated until Friday (April 28)," Arce said. "It feels great. I love this school and it is a great honor to have been names prom king because I love my classmates. Tonight is sad, but it is a great way to end the year." 

Just more than 600 students from Braden River High School gathered at the Polo Grill and Bar's Fete Ballroom dressed for the formal dance, the last dance of the school year. 

