A night to remember

Braden River High School senior Noah Arce was excited for his last high school prom April 29 with his classmates before graduating.

Arce thought prom would be just like the others, but he was mistaken.

His classmates crowned him Braden River High School's 2017 prom king.

"I did not even know I was nominated until Friday (April 28)," Arce said. "It feels great. I love this school and it is a great honor to have been names prom king because I love my classmates. Tonight is sad, but it is a great way to end the year."

Just more than 600 students from Braden River High School gathered at the Polo Grill and Bar's Fete Ballroom dressed for the formal dance, the last dance of the school year.