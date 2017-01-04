 Skip to main content
Laura Stewart Wood displayed her timeless style was at the Asolo Repertory Theatre opening night party for ' Living on Love' on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016 at Asolo Repertory Theatre. Photo by Heather Saba

2016: Best of Black Tie

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Victoria Graham models a floral headdress designed by Liebe Gamble and Roger Capote at Orchid Ball on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Photo by Heather Merriman Saba

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Erin Christy added some handmade tropical flair to her attire at the Asolo Rep Gala, "Cabaret at the Tropicana" on Saturday, March 5, 2016 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. Photo by Heather Merriman

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Larry and Pat Thompson make their grand entrance via pirate ship at An Evening at the Avant Garde on Saturday, March 19, 2016. Photo by Heather Merriman Saba

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Noah Baslaw gets excited to eat his lobster, provided by Michael’s On East at the New College Clambake on the lawn of College Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Photo by Niki Kottmann

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Adam Negroski and Co-Chair Sarah Wertheimer as "Craig and Arianna" from SNL at the Planned Parenthood Safe Sex Bash: "Haunted Hollywood" on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 at Michael’s On East. Photo by Niki Kottmann

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Beverly Marsh dances with musician Marton Boone at Key to the Cure on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 at Saks Fifth Avenue. Photo by Niki Kottmann

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Christine Johnson, Co-Chairs Jamie Becker and Margaret Wise, Honorary Chairwoman Cornelia Matson and Co-Chair Mickey Davis dazzle at Palm Ball on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016 at Bay Preserve. Photo by Heather Merriman Saba

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Shani Walker reacts to the news that she won best shoes at Wine Women & Shoes on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. Photo by Niki Kottmann

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Wendy Feinstein' s fashionable jumpsuit was on fire at Circus Arts Gala on Friday, Jan. 30, 2016 at the Circus Arts Conservatory. Photo by Heather Merriman Saba

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Let's take a look back at our favorite moments from the 2016 event season.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

A lot changed in 2016, but one thing that remains the same is that the generous hearts of this community know how to throw a fundraiser like none other.

Although we’ll all remember how showstopping Wendy Feinstein’s fire jumpsuit was at Circus Arts Gala and how breathtaking the decorations are at every Roger Capote-planned Selby Gardens event, the main takeaway is that these events are generating much-needed revenue for our local philanthropic organizations.

For example, the money raised at Wine Women & Shoes provided 3,700 clients with free parenting education and child and family therapy sessions, and the revenues generated at Key to the Cure support vital women’s cancer care programs through the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.

Without these events, our community wouldn’t be the vibrant, caring environment it is, so let’s celebrate the people who make it all happen and look back at the best moments of the 2016 social season.

