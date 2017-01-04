2016: Best of Black Tie

A lot changed in 2016, but one thing that remains the same is that the generous hearts of this community know how to throw a fundraiser like none other.

Although we’ll all remember how showstopping Wendy Feinstein’s fire jumpsuit was at Circus Arts Gala and how breathtaking the decorations are at every Roger Capote-planned Selby Gardens event, the main takeaway is that these events are generating much-needed revenue for our local philanthropic organizations.

For example, the money raised at Wine Women & Shoes provided 3,700 clients with free parenting education and child and family therapy sessions, and the revenues generated at Key to the Cure support vital women’s cancer care programs through the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.

Without these events, our community wouldn’t be the vibrant, caring environment it is, so let’s celebrate the people who make it all happen and look back at the best moments of the 2016 social season.