“Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation” artists Tom Stephens, Joseph Arnegger and Tim Jaeger.

‘Old Florida’ makes its debut at art center

“Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation” artists Tom Stephens, Joseph Arnegger and Tim Jaeger.

“Uncle Joe’s Farm #2” by Tom Stephens

“Uncle Joe’s Farm #2” by Tom Stephens

“The Southern Aire” by Joseph Arnegger

“The Southern Aire” by Joseph Arnegger

Sharon O’Keefe and Anna Anisamo

Sharon O’Keefe and Anna Anisamo

Susan Gross and Robin Froug

Susan Gross and Robin Froug

Jason and Laine Nixon

Jason and Laine Nixon

Karen Lundholm, Cristina Dawson and Jackie Stephens

Karen Lundholm, Cristina Dawson and Jackie Stephens

Ashley and Joseph Arnegger, one of the three artists that created “Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation.”

Ashley and Joseph Arnegger, one of the three artists that created “Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation.”

“Postcard-like Memories” by Joseph Arnegger

“Postcard-like Memories” by Joseph Arnegger

“Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation” opened at the Longboat Center for the Arts on Oct. 7. It is on display until Nov. 11.

“Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation” opened at the Longboat Center for the Arts on Oct. 7. It is on display until Nov. 11.

Dennis, Finn, 6, Jenny and Noah Medved, 8

Dennis, Finn, 6, Jenny and Noah Medved, 8

Barbie Crowder and Barbara Hyde

Barbie Crowder and Barbara Hyde

Kip O’Neill and Gail Condrick

Kip O’Neill and Gail Condrick

Marika and Dean Brenneman

Marika and Dean Brenneman

Amanda Gilliland, Briana Landesberg and Jake Warm

Amanda Gilliland, Briana Landesberg and Jake Warm

“Apex” by Tim Jaeger

“Apex” by Tim Jaeger

“Miss Florida, Delta Burke 1974” by Tim Jaeger

“Miss Florida, Delta Burke 1974” by Tim Jaeger

Maureen May, Priscilla Adams and Sylvia Nissley

Maureen May, Priscilla Adams and Sylvia Nissley

“Ski Champs in Action” by Tim Jaeger

“Ski Champs in Action” by Tim Jaeger

“Sunbathing Outside the Lido Beach Casino” by Tim Jaeger is a replica of a photo Barbara Banks has of her mother, Betty Banks.

“Sunbathing Outside the Lido Beach Casino” by Tim Jaeger is a replica of a photo Barbara Banks has of her mother, Betty Banks.

“Sunbathing Outside the Lido Beach Casino” by Tim Jaeger

“Sunbathing Outside the Lido Beach Casino” by Tim Jaeger

Tim Jaeger and Barbara Banks stand with the painting Jaeger created based off a photo of Banks’ mother, Betty.

Tim Jaeger and Barbara Banks stand with the painting Jaeger created based off a photo of Banks’ mother, Betty.

“Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation” a group exhibit by artists Tom Stephens, Joseph Arnegger and Tim Jaeger is on display at the Longboat Key Center for the Arts until Nov. 11.

“Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation” a group exhibit by artists Tom Stephens, Joseph Arnegger and Tim Jaeger is on display at the Longboat Key Center for the Arts until Nov. 11.

Triple B BBQ was on site for the “Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation” opening on Oct. 7 at the Longboat Key Center for the Arts.

Triple B BBQ was on site for the “Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation” opening on Oct. 7 at the Longboat Key Center for the Arts.

The Longboat Key Center for the Arts exhibit aims to capture the spirit and nostalgia of historical Florida.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

When Barbara Banks bumped into Tim Jaeger at Jessica’s Picture Framing, he told her about the idea he, Joseph Arnegger and Tom Stephen had for “Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation.”

The exhibit would aim to capture and pay tribute to the history of the state.

The idea came to life Friday at the exhibit’s opening at the Longboat Key Center for the Arts. Thirty-six paintings were displayed for the first time, and one of them was a painting of Banks’ mother, Betty Banks.

Barbara Banks had passed along to Jaeger a photo of her mother on the beach outside of the old Lido Beach Casino. Jaeger translated it into a painting, “Sunbathing Outside the Lido Beach Casino.” Banks called the painting touching.

“She’s a beautiful spirit,” she said.

The idea came together about eight months ago, and the artists said they were thrilled to see it come to fruition. Stephens said there’s so much prep that went into the exhibit that people don’t understand. Jaeger calls the final product wonderful.

There’s “nothing more fulfilling when you start with an idea then start in a studio, and it becomes reality,” Jaeger said.

“Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation” is on display until Nov. 11.

 

