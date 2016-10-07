‘Old Florida’ makes its debut at art center

When Barbara Banks bumped into Tim Jaeger at Jessica’s Picture Framing, he told her about the idea he, Joseph Arnegger and Tom Stephen had for “Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation.”

The exhibit would aim to capture and pay tribute to the history of the state.

The idea came to life Friday at the exhibit’s opening at the Longboat Key Center for the Arts. Thirty-six paintings were displayed for the first time, and one of them was a painting of Banks’ mother, Betty Banks.

Barbara Banks had passed along to Jaeger a photo of her mother on the beach outside of the old Lido Beach Casino. Jaeger translated it into a painting, “Sunbathing Outside the Lido Beach Casino.” Banks called the painting touching.

“She’s a beautiful spirit,” she said.

The idea came together about eight months ago, and the artists said they were thrilled to see it come to fruition. Stephens said there’s so much prep that went into the exhibit that people don’t understand. Jaeger calls the final product wonderful.

There’s “nothing more fulfilling when you start with an idea then start in a studio, and it becomes reality,” Jaeger said.

“Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation” is on display until Nov. 11.