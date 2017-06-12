Youth regatta to take place during World Rowing Championships

The 2017 World Rowing Championships just became even more jam-packed.

The championships will team up with USRowing’s Under-19 National Team to present the Youth Regional Challenge during the championships, taking place from Sept. 23-Oct. 1 at Nathan Benderson Park.

Per a release, the event will feature 312 of the top Under-19 rowers from across the six USRowing regions, racing in eights and quadruple sculls.

Each of the six regions – Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest – will be represented by two “all-star” crews in each of the four boat classes – the men’s and women’s eights and men’s and women’s quadruple sculls.

USRowing’s Under-19 National Team program will select the coaching staff and athletes representing each region.

“Partnering with USRowing for this extraordinary youth regatta is going to be fabulous,” said 2017 World Rowing Championships executive director Meredith Scerba. “Onlookers will get to see some of the best, up-and-coming rowers in the country, who one day could be representing the United States themselves at the world championships.”

Heats will take place on Sept. 23, following the 2017 World Rowing Championships spares’ races and preceding the Opening Ceremony. Finals will take place on Sept. 24, immediately following the completion of the first day of heats.

“This is a really exciting event that will allow each region to showcase its talent on the world stage,” said USRowing Junior National Team development coach Steve Hargis. “Many of these athletes are aspiring to become elite-level athletes, so to be able to train, attend opening ceremonies and ultimately race as part of the world championship program really is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The park also hosted the 2017 USRowing Youth National Championships June 9-11.

For more information, visit WRCH2017.com.