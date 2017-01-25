Blase Cafe celebrates 20 years and St. Boniface welcomes its new choir director.

St.Boniface Welcomes New Organist

James Williamson Guyer, formerly organist and choirmaster at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Fort Pierce, has been installed as full-time organist and choirmaster at St. Boniface Episcopal Church on Siesta Key. Guyer earned his master’s and doctorate of music degrees at Indiana University. He describes himself as “a church musician devoted to furthering authentic worship of God through congregational, choral and instrumental music.”

Two Decades in paradise

The Blasé Cafe and Martini Bar on Siesta Key is celebrating its 20th anniversary this weekend. The restaurant opened in 1997 and is celebrating its anniversary on Jan. 27 with happy hour from 4-6 p.m. and live music starting at 6 p.m.