Your Town: Time for the Duck Derby

The Great Duck Derby will make its return at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Mead Botanical Garden, 1500 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park.
Come out for a day of fun family activities featuring the most famous rubber duck races. Adopt a race duck for $5 or get a $20 Five-Duck Quack Pack.
Admission, parking and other activities are free. Along with the races, activities include duckoration, bounce house, face painting, hayrides, silly sing-along, Central Florida Zoo Animal Encounters, fire truck exploration, and hikes along the creek and throughout the garden.
For more information, visit meadgarden.org/events/great-duck-derby.