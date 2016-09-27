Your Town: Ignore wife's warning to your regret

Longboat Key Commissioner Phill Younger looked sheepish after a thunderstorm pelted the roof of Town Hall during a Sept. 12 meeting. His wife had warned him it was going to rain, he announced with chagrin to everyone in the commission chambers, and he needed to put the top down on his convertible.

The vehicle received a good soaking.

At 2:13 p.m. Monday, Younger stood up with lips pursed during a workshop and wordlessly exited commission chambers during another thunderstorm. When asked if he had ignored his wife's warning again, he responded with a smile.

"Of course!"