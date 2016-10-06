Your Town: 10.6.16

Town Clerk Tricia Granger alerted the Longboat Key Commission at its Tuesday, Oct. 4, meeting that no candidate has filed to fill the District 2 vacancy when Mayor Jack Duncan reaches his term limit in March.

Candidates must be a District 2 registered voter and obtain 10 petitions from District 2 voters to qualify.

Granger also affirmed James Lawrence Brown has qualified for the at-large Longboat Key commissioner post in the 2017 election to succeed at-large Commissioner Phill Younger.

The deadline to file for all commission seats is noon Nov. 21.