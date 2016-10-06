Your Town: 10.6.16

The deadline to file for all commission seats is noon Nov. 21.
Town Clerk Tricia Granger alerted the Longboat Key Commission at its Tuesday, Oct. 4, meeting that no candidate has filed to fill the District 2 vacancy when Mayor Jack Duncan reaches his term limit in March.
Candidates must be a District 2 registered voter and obtain 10 petitions from District 2 voters to qualify.
Granger also affirmed James Lawrence Brown has qualified for the at-large Longboat Key commissioner post in the 2017 election to succeed at-large Commissioner Phill Younger.
