Your Sarasota Calendar: Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest

Business

BEST BET: Wednesday, Oct. 26Starts at 9 a.m. at Phillippi Estate Park, 5500 Tamiami Trail. The Humane Society of Sarasota County hosts the 19th annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest during the farmers market. Prizes will be awarded for cutest costume, funniest, spookiest, most creative and best dog-and-owner look-a-like. Registration the day of the contest will begin at 9 a.m. Registration is $10 per pet. Proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Sarasota County. Visit hssc.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

‘Brexit’ panel discussion

Starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Selby Auditorium, University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail. Listen to a panel of local tourism and financial experts discuss the decision by Britain to leave the European Union, or Brexit, and the potential effects on southwest Florida. Admission is free. Visit usfsm.edu.

Community

Friday, Oct. 21

Night of Fun, Fish & Fright

Runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway. Children of all ages are invited to dress up in costume to discover creatures from the deep in a safe trick-or-treating zone. Catch the signature underwater pumpkin carving in the shark tank. Admission is $8 for nonmembers in advance or $12 at the door; $10 for members at the door. Visit mote.org.

From the Street to a Recording Deal

Starts at 7:30 p.m. at Unity Church of Sarasota, 3023 Proctor Road. Following the Sukkot service, the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism invites the public to hear Donald Gould and Jacqueline Bevan speak on “From the Street to a Recording Deal.” Gould lived on the streets of Sarasota when a passerby filmed him playing piano. Admission is free. Call 929-7771.



Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22

Ghost Hunting Tours

Tours at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. at Historic Spanish Point, 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Historic Spanish Point hosts ghost hunting and walking tours on the 30-acre property. The tour is appropriate for children 8 and older. Only 30 spaces per tour. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 nonmembers. Call Kara Pallin at 966-5214, Ext. 2600.



Haunted Trails of Oscar Scherer Park

Runs from 8 to 10 p.m. at Oscar Scherer State Park. Two trails will wind through their haunted woods with varying degrees of fright. There will also be family fun activities for the youngest and faint of heart on the Trick or Trail. Costume contests, spooky sounds and more. Admission is $5 and age 4 and under are free. Call 483-5956.



Saturday, Oct. 22

Pumpkin Splash

Runs from 2 to 5 p.m. at Arlington Aquatic Center, 2650 Waldemere St. Enjoy an afternoon of fun in the floating pumpkin patch. A limited number of pumpkins will be available. Decorate your pumpkin in the gym, and enjoy a variety of Halloween-themed games and activities, as well as free candy and prizes. Admission is free. Call 316-1346.

Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23

St. Armands Boat Show

Runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Armands Circle Park. Come sail away, perhaps, and enjoy the St. Armands Boat Show around Circle Park with a wide variety of boats to see. Admission is free. Visit starmandscircleassoc.com.

Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23

Downtown Sarasota Craft Festival Runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Sarasota, Main Street and Orange Avenue. Explore and shop among a variety of jewelry, pottery, ceramics, photography and photography from artists from across the country. Admission is free. Visit artfestival.com.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Gulf Coast St. David’s Welsh Society Picnic

Starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Turtle Park Pavilion, Siesta Key. The event includes singing, games, good food, and a 50/50 raffle for the Gulf Coast St. David’s Welsh Society scholarship fund. Bring a side dish to accompany the hamburgers and hot dogs and your family’s favorite nonalcoholic beverages. Reservations are required. Admission is free for members; $5 for guests. Contact [email protected] or 923-2062.

Monday, Oct. 31

Siesta Key Safe Treats

Runs from 3 to 6 p.m. in Siesta Key Village, Ocean Boulevard. Bring your little ghosts and goblins for a Safe Treats Halloween in Siesta Key Village. Look for participating members displaying orange and black balloons and pumpkin flyers in their windows in Siesta Village along Ocean Boulevard and the surrounding streets. Admission is free. Visit siestakeyvillage.org.

Fright Night

Runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Armands Circle. It's Fright Night on St Armand's Circle for Halloween fun. Children can trick-or-treat around the circle at local businesses. A performance of "Thriller" will take place in collaboration with the Sarasota High School drama department at 8 p.m. Visit. starmandscircleassoc.com.

Entertainment

Sunday, Oct. 23

Eclectic Fall Garden Music Series

Runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave. The Eclectic Fall Garden Music Series at Selby Gardens features SoulRcoaster performing classic rock, Motown, jazz, ballads, disco and some country. Guests are allowed to bring blankets for additional seating. Admission is free for Selby members, $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 4 to 17. Call 366-5731.