Your Sarasota Calendar: Giving Hunger the Blues

Sarasota and Siesta Key events for the week of Oct. 27.
Community
Friday, Oct. 28
Trunk-or-Treat
Runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St. Children and families are invited to trick or treat in a safe environment. Festivities include a costume contest at 6:45 p.m. and a showing of “Goosebumps” at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Visit rltaylor.com.
Victorian-Themed Funeral
Tours at 7 and 9 p.m. at Mary’s Chapel at Historic Spanish Point, 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Experience a Victorian-themed funeral with a grieving widow and fellow mourners. You can even take part as a mourner. The 7 p.m. tour is recommended for families. Seating in the chapel is limited, and reservations are required. Tickets are $15 per nonmember adult, $10 per nonmember child, $8 per member adult and $4 per member child. Call 966-5214, Ext. 2600.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Doga-Ween
Runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Five Points Park in downtown Sarasota. Stop by for the fifth annual Doggie & Kitty Halloween Festival. There will be prizes, refreshments, raffles, music, games, exhibits, treats and more, including a pet parade and costume contest at 11:15 a.m. Registration is $5. Visit trueandfaithfulpetrescuemission.org.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Selby Gardens Spooktacular
Runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 Palm Ave. Explore the botanical gardens with the added fun of costumes and spooky surprises. Admission is free for members. Visit selby.org.
Wild-O-Ween
Runs from noon to 4 p.m. at Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary, 7101 Palmer Blvd. The first 50 children in attendance receive a gift. There will also be a costume contest, pony rides and a petting zoo. Admission is $18 for adults and $8 for children. Visit bigcathabitat.org.
Entertainment
Friday, Oct. 28
Jazz at Two
Runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road. Get your toes tapping at “Jazz at Two” featuring the Sarasota Jazz Project. Admission is $10 for Sarasota Jazz Club members and $15 for nonmembers. Call 366-1552.
Friday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 30
Sahib Shrine Circus
Show times vary at Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Blvd. The Sahib Shrine Circus presents a show for the entire family with fun for everyone. Show times: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28; 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29; and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Free parking. Admission is $25 for adults, $8 for children 13 and younger. Visit sahibshrine.org.