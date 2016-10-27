Your Sarasota Calendar: Giving Hunger the Blues

Community

Friday, Oct. 28

Trunk-or-Treat

Runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St. Children and families are invited to trick or treat in a safe environment. Festivities include a costume contest at 6:45 p.m. and a showing of “Goosebumps” at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Visit rltaylor.com.

Victorian-Themed Funeral

Tours at 7 and 9 p.m. at Mary’s Chapel at Historic Spanish Point, 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Experience a Victorian-themed funeral with a grieving widow and fellow mourners. You can even take part as a mourner. The 7 p.m. tour is recommended for families. Seating in the chapel is limited, and reservations are required. Tickets are $15 per nonmember adult, $10 per nonmember child, $8 per member adult and $4 per member child. Call 966-5214, Ext. 2600.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Doga-Ween

Runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Five Points Park in downtown Sarasota. Stop by for the fifth annual Doggie & Kitty Halloween Festival. There will be prizes, refreshments, raffles, music, games, exhibits, treats and more, including a pet parade and costume contest at 11:15 a.m. Registration is $5. Visit trueandfaithfulpetrescuemission.org.

BEST BET: Sunday, Oct. 30

Giving Hunger the Blues

Runs from noon to 9 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Giving Hunger the Blues Music Festival moves this year to the outdoor grounds of the Van Wezel Auditorium. The event features three stages of live music, a VIP lounge and local vendors. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the entrance, and free for children under 12. Visit givinghungertheblues.org.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Selby Gardens Spooktacular

Runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 Palm Ave. Explore the botanical gardens with the added fun of costumes and spooky surprises. Admission is free for members. Visit selby.org.

Wild-O-Ween

Runs from noon to 4 p.m. at Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary, 7101 Palmer Blvd. The first 50 children in attendance receive a gift. There will also be a costume contest, pony rides and a petting zoo. Admission is $18 for adults and $8 for children. Visit bigcathabitat.org.



Entertainment

Friday, Oct. 28

Jazz at Two

Runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road. Get your toes tapping at “Jazz at Two” featuring the Sarasota Jazz Project. Admission is $10 for Sarasota Jazz Club members and $15 for nonmembers. Call 366-1552.

Friday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 30

Sahib Shrine Circus

Show times vary at Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Blvd. The Sahib Shrine Circus presents a show for the entire family with fun for everyone. Show times: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28; 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29; and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Free parking. Admission is $25 for adults, $8 for children 13 and younger. Visit sahibshrine.org.