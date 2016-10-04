Your Calendar: A Taste of St. Armands

Don’t Miss

Saturday, Oct. 8

Taste of St. Armands

Takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Armands Circle Park. The Seventh Annual Taste of St. Armands will feature samplings from more than 19 restaurants. General admission tickets, which include all foods and drinks, are available in advance for $45, or $55 at the door. For more information call 388-1554.





Friday, Oct. 7

Longboat Key Center for the Arts Opening

Takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Longboat Key Center for the Arts, 6860 Longboat Drive S. “Old Florida: A 21st Century Interpretation” features artwork by Joseph Arnegger, Tim Jaeger and Tom Stephens. An artist talk will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9. Call 383-2345.

Saturday Oct. 8

Hang Ten for Autism

Takes place from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Lido Beach, 400 Ben Franklin Drive. The event, hosted by Compound Board Shop, is for children and families who have been diagnosed as being on the Autism spectrum. Children will be paired with volunteers and spend the day surfing, playing in the sand, paddle boarding and skimboarding. Registration and volunteer registration forms can be found online at compoundboardshop.com or by emailing [email protected].

Tuesday, Oct. 11

MCAT and SCAT Meeting

Takes place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Longboat Key Town Hall antechambers, 501 Bay Isles Road. The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce invites businesses owners with employees who depend on public transportation to this meeting. MCAT and SCAT are considering changes to their Longboat Key bus schedules and want to understand the community’s needs in regards to the number of employees dependent on the bus system. For more information or to express your interest in attending, call 383-2466.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Longboat Key Triathlon

The Longboat Key Triathlon and Duathlon will start at 7:30 a.m. Parking is available at the Longboat Key Club and Resort, 220 Sands Point Road. Spectator areas will be available along the course and finish line area. Registration is available, but it’s limited. For information call 809-8996 or visit longboatkeytriathlon.com.

RECURRING EVENTS

Wednesdays

Wonderful Wednesdays Book Sales

Take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Longboat Library, 555 Bay Isles Road. Gently used books will be discounted by 50%. Paperbacks will be 25 cents, and hardback books will be 50 cents to $2.50. Call 383-2011.

Rotary Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 5:15 p.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Cost is $10. Call Jack Rozance at 383-5659.

Thursdays

Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 7:30 a.m. at Longboat Key Club Tavern and Whiskey Bar, 3110 Harbourside Drive. Cost is $10 and includes a breakfast buffet. Call Donna at 388-2847.

Shifting Sands Support Group

Takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Ruth Cushing Room of Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. This group is open to any adult going through a difficult transition. Call 383-6491.

Connected Warriors

Takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. at Feel Good Yoga, 6350 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Debby McClung’s trauma-conscious teaching methods can help service members, veterans and their families. Cost is free. Call 904-610-7565.

Fridays

Beginners Bridge or Refresher Course

Takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Cost is $10. RSVP to [email protected] or call 383-6493.