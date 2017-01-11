Your Calendar: Taste of the Keys Fashion Show

Don’t Miss

Taste of the Keys Fashion Show

Thursday, Jan. 19

Takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Longboat Key Club Harbourside dining room. Enjoy bites from 11 local restaurants and a fashion show featuring styles from Tommy Bahama. Admission is $50, and raffle tickets are $100. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at The Lazy Lobster and Suntrust Bank, or by calling Susan Phillips at 387-1909.



Saturday, Jan. 14

Circus Ring of Fame

Takes place at 2 p.m. at St. Armands Circle Park. The Sarasota Circus Band will begin performing at 1:15 p.m. The 30th annual Circus Ring of Fame will recognize those who have made significant contributions to the circus. For information visit circusringoffame.org.

Monday, Jan. 16

Bingo Night

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and play will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road. The event is open to the public, and there will be money prizes and raffle gifts. Refreshments will also be served. Admission is $25, which includes five games and three cards and a jackpot card. Additional cards can be purchased for $5 each. Call 917-721 8390.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Sandpipers Meeting

Takes place at noon at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Ethan Frizell, a Salvation Army major, will be speaking. Lunch starts at noon and Frizell will begin speaking at 12:30 p.m. RSVP to 383-8161.

Republican Club of Longboat Key

Takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the Longboat Key Club Harbourside Dining Room, 3200 Harbourside Drive. Joe Gruters, chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County and a member of the Florida House of Representatives for District 73, will speak about what to expect from President-elect Donald Trump’s first 100 days. Cost is $40 for members and $50 for guests. Make reservations at rclbk.org, or call Ruth Strauss at 383-5349 or Frank Cona at 387-0171.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

LBK NORTH

This neighborhood forum takes place at 6 p.m. at the Longboat Key Center for the Arts, 6860 Longboat Drive S. The topics are stormwater, coastal erosion and traffic congestion. Speakers include Town Manager Dave Bullock and Longboat Key Revitalization Task Force Chairman Tom Freiwald. The forum is free; contact Pat Zunz at 383-0001 for more information.

ECW Meeting

Begins at 11 a.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church. Phipp Gador, doctor of oriental medicine will be speaking about acupuncture. Lunch begins at noon. RSVP to 383-8161 by Jan. 13.

'New Beginnings' Art Exhibition Receiving

Takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at The Studio at Gulf and Pine, 10101 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria Island. Artists can submit their work to the all media-juried art exhibit at this time. Artwork should not be bigger than 40-inches in height and width. A reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 27 where awards will be given out. Entry fees are $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Call 942-201-5145 or email [email protected]



RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays

Poetry Group

Take place at 10 a.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. David Rice will lead the class that will meet the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Call 383-8161.

Memoir Writing Class

Take place at 10 a.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road beginning Jan. 16. David Rice will lead the class that will meet the first and third Mondays of the month. Call 383-8161.

Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

Lord’s Warehouse

Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the south end of the Longboat Island Chapel campus behind the parking lot, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Gently used women’s and men’s clothing, accessories and home goods will be sold. Call 941-373-4738.

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Movement, Muscles and More

Takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. This full-body workout taught by personal trainer Ann Alvis incorporates balance, stretching and strengthening. Cost is $8. RSVP to [email protected] or by phone 383-6493.

Tuesdays

Gentle Yoga

Takes place from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Carol McClenahan will instruct this class on improving strength, balance, endurance and flexibility. The class is appropriate for those with neuromuscular challenges. $10 per class. RSVP to [email protected] or by phone 383-6493.

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Duplicate Bridge

Takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Participate in American Contract Bridge League open pairs duplicate bridge games. Cost is $10 per game. Call Susan Brill at 216-9600 for more information.

Wednesdays

Wonderful Wednesdays Book Sales

Take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Longboat Library, 555 Bay Isles Road. Gently used books will be discounted by 50%. Paperbacks will be 25 cents, and hardback books will be 50 cents to $2.50. Call 383-2011.

Rotary Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 5:15 p.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Cost is $10. Call Jack Rozance at 383-5659.

Thursdays

Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 7:30 a.m. at Longboat Key Club Tavern and Whiskey Bar, 3110 Harbourside Drive. Cost is $10, including a breakfast buffet. Call Donna at 388-2847.

Beginner Zumba

Takes place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The class combines Latin-inspired with low-impact aerobics, strengthening and more. Cost is $10. Call 383-6493 or email [email protected].

Shifting Sands Support Group

Takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Ruth Cushing Room of Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Call 383-6491.

Connected Warriors

Takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. at Feel Good Yoga, 6350 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Debby McClung’s trauma-conscious teaching methods can help service members, veterans and their families. Cost is free. Call 904-610-7565.

Fridays

Beginners Bridge or Refresher Course

Takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Cost is $10. RSVP to [email protected] or call 383-6493.

Tai Chi

Takes place at 10 a.m. beginning Jan. 13 at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. The class is open to all and will include gentle exercises for all ages. There is no cost. Call 383-8161.