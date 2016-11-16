Your Calendar: St. Mary Christmas Bazaar

Don't Miss

Saturday, Nov. 19

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Christmas Bazaar

Takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Mary, Star of the Sea, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Various Christmas decorations, fair trade items, jewelry and baked goods will be sold. Call 383-1255.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Chamber Chairmen’s Reception

Takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Amore Restaurant, 555 Bay Isles Parkway. The member appreciation event will include complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and the opportunity to meet former chamber chairmen. The event is free. RSVP to 383-2466.

Friday, Nov. 18

Hope Seeds with Christ Church

Takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Help pack seeds for shipment to Haiti and East Africa. Hope Seeds Inc.’s mission is to provide quality garden seeds to less fortunate countries. Call Ann Quackenbush at 383-1731.

Longboat Key Center for the Arts Opening

Takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Longboat Key Center for the Arts, 6860 Longboat Drive S. “Drawing Re-Imagined” will feature work by Will Corr and Jack King. An artist talk will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. Call 383-2345.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Arias in Flight

Takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. The “magical musical” luncheon will feature world-renowned singers and educators Randolph Locke and Carol Sparrow. Call 388-3010.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Community Thanksgiving Service

Takes place at 5 p.m. at Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Bring a canned food item to donate. Refreshments will follow the service. For information, call 383-6491.

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays, Wednesdays, Friday

Movement, Muscles and More

Takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. This full-body workout taught by personal trainer Ann Alvis incorporates balance, stretching and strengthening. Cost is $8. RSVP to [email protected] or by phone 383-6493.

Lord’s Warehouse

Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the south end of the Longboat Island Chapel campus behind the parking lot, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Gently used women’s and men’s clothing, accessories and home goods will be discounted by 50%. Call 610-301-2796 or 383-6491.

Wednesdays

Wonderful Wednesdays Book Sales

Take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Longboat Library, 555 Bay Isles Road. Gently used books will be discounted by 50%. Paperbacks will be 25 cents, and hardback books will be 50 cents to $2.50. Call 383-2011.

Rotary Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 5:15 p.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Cost is $10. Call Jack Rozance at 383-5659.

Thursdays

Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 7:30 a.m. at Longboat Key Club Tavern and Whiskey Bar, 3110 Harbourside Drive. Cost is $10, including a breakfast buffet. Call Donna at 388-2847.

Beginner Zumba

Takes place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The class combines Latin-inspired with low-impact aerobics, strengthening and more. Cost is $10. Call 383-6493 or email maryannbrady@

aginginparadise.org.

Shifting Sands Support Group

Takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Ruth Cushing Room of Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Call 383-6491.

Connected Warriors

Takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. at Feel Good Yoga, 6350 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Debby McClung’s trauma-conscious teaching methods can help service members, veterans and their families. Cost is free. Call 904-610-7565.

Fridays

Beginners Bridge or Refresher Course

Takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Cost is $10. RSVP to [email protected] or call 383-6493.

Sundays

Christ Teens Program

Takes places at 10 a.m. beginning Nov. 13 at Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The group is open to ages 12 to 18. The program includes a discussion on faith, life and the participants’ futures. Ideas from the Bible and the Christian church will be shared. Call 383-8833.