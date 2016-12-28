Your Calendar: Networking at Noon

Saturday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Services

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Takes place at 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Call 383-1255.

Sunday, Jan. 1

New Year’s Day Services

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N. Adams Drive

Takes place at 10 a.m. Call 388-1234.

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, 4280 GMD

Takes place at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Call 383-1255.

Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 GMD

Takes place at 10 a.m. Call 383-6491.

All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road

Services will be held at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Call 383-8161.

Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 GMD

The service begins at 10 a.m. Call 383-8833.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Longboat Key Democratic Club

Meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Portofino Restaurant of the Longboat Key Club, 2600 Harbourside Drive. James Joseph, a former ambassador to South Africa and professor emeritus of the practice of public policy at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University will speak. Cost is $30. For information, call Lois Barson at 383-9893.

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Lord’s Warehouse

Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the south end of the Longboat Island Chapel campus behind the parking lot, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Gently used women’s and men’s clothing, accessories and home goods will be sold. Call 610-301-2796 or 383-6491.

Mondays, Wednesdays, Friday

Movement, Muscles and More

Takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. This full-body workout taught by personal trainer Ann Alvis incorporates balance, stretching and strengthening. Cost is $8. RSVP to [email protected] or by phone 383-6493.

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Duplicate Bridge

Takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Participate in American Contract Bridge League open pairs duplicate bridge games. Cost is $10 per game. Call Susan Brill at 216-9600 for more information.

Wednesdays

Wonderful Wednesdays Book Sales

Take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Longboat Library, 555 Bay Isles Road. Gently used books will be discounted by 50%. Paperbacks will be 25 cents, and hardback books will be 50 cents to $2.50. Call 383-2011.

Rotary Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 5:15 p.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Cost is $10. Call Jack Rozance at 383-5659.

Thursdays

Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 7:30 a.m. at Longboat Key Club Tavern and Whiskey Bar, 3110 Harbourside Drive. Cost is $10, including a breakfast buffet. Call Donna at 388-2847.

Beginner Zumba

Takes place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The class combines Latin-inspired with low-impact aerobics, strengthening and more. Cost is $10. Call 383-6493 or email [email protected].

Shifting Sands Support Group

Takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Ruth Cushing Room of Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Call 383-6491.

Connected Warriors

Takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. at Feel Good Yoga, 6350 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Debby McClung’s trauma-conscious teaching methods can help service members, veterans and their families. Cost is free. Call 904-610-7565.

Fridays

Beginners Bridge or Refresher Course

Takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Cost is $10. RSVP to [email protected] or call 383-6493.

Sundays

Christ Teens Program

Takes places at 10 a.m. at Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The group is open to ages 12 to 18. The program includes a discussion on faith, life and the participants’ futures. Ideas from the Bible and the Christian church will be shared. Call 383-8833.