Your Calendar: Mote Night of Fish, Fun and Fright

Don’t Miss

Friday, Oct. 21

Mote Night of Fish, Fun and Fright

Takes place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway. Grab your Halloween costume and head to Mote to sail spooky seas, carve pumpkins in the “spooktacular” shark tank and discover creatures from the deep in a fun trick-or-treating zone. Food can be purchased in the “Diner of the Dead,” and parents with children ages 2-5 can participate in free Mommy and Me sessions as well as educational activities. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 for members at the door and $12 for nonmembers. Call 388-4441.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Circus by the Sea

Takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mote Marine Laboratory, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway. Mote and The Circus Arts Conservatory present performances by Sailor Circus students. Performance times are 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Guests can mingle with performers before and after each 20-minute performance. The event is free with paid admission to Mote. The first-time collaboration is part of the InspireSarasota!, which is a two-week celebration of the arts and culture of Sarasota. For more information on InspireSarasota!, visit inspiresarasota.net.



Saturday, Oct. 22 to Sunday Oct. 23

St. Armands Boat Show

Takes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Armands Circle Park. Event sponsor Cannons Marina will display Yamaha motors and Grady-White boats. Members of the Cannons Marina sales team will be present to answer boating-related questions. For more information, visit cannons.com, or call 383-1311.



Tuesday, Oct. 25

Longboat Key Democratic Club

Begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside Dining Room. Former U.S. Sen. Bob Graham will be speak. The luncheon is $30. Reservations must be made by Oct. 21. For more information, call Murray Bluegrass at 383-4899.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Medicare Workshop

Takes place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Katie Vella, an independent Medicare adviser, will discuss coverage options, drug coverage stages and updates to help attendees choose the best option. Coffee and cookies will be provided. $10 per person. RSVP to [email protected] or by calling 383-6493.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Grow your Business in 2016

Takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cedars Cafe, 645 Cedar Court. This installment of the Let’s Get Social summer seminars will show attendees how to make the most of email and social media for businesses. Learn about social media campaigns, and get tips on how to get messages open and read. Cost is $25. For reservations, call 383-2466.

Monday, Oct. 31

Fright Night on St. Armands

Takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Armands Circle Park. Children can trick or treat around the circle. Storefronts will be decorated and frightening characters will be around every corner. Even the statues will be dressed up in Halloween spirit. There will be a haunted house, professional photo opportunities and a raffle for gift cards. The Sarasota High School Drama Department will perform “Thriller” at approximately 8 p.m. Call 388-1554.

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays

Movement, Muscles and More

Takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. A full-body workout taught by personal trainer Ann Alvis that incorporates balance, stretching and strengthening. $8 fee per person. RSVP to [email protected] or by phone 941-383-6493.

Wednesdays

Movement, Muscles and More

Takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. A full-body workout taught by personal trainer Ann Alvis that incorporates balance, stretching and strengthening. $8 fee per person. RSVP to [email protected] or by phone 941-383-6493.

Wonderful Wednesdays Book Sales

Take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Longboat Library, 555 Bay Isles Road. Gently used books will be discounted by 50%. Paperbacks will be 25 cents, and hardback books will be 50 cents to $2.50. Call 383-2011.

Rotary Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 5:15 p.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Cost is $10. Call Jack Rozance at 383-5659.

Thursdays

Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 7:30 a.m. at Longboat Key Club Tavern and Whiskey Bar, 3110 Harbourside Drive. Cost is $10 and includes a breakfast buffet. Call Donna at 388-2847.

Shifting Sands Support Group

Takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Ruth Cushing Room of Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. This group is open to any adult going through a difficult transition. Call 383-6491.

Connected Warriors

Takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. at Feel Good Yoga, 6350 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Debby McClung’s trauma-conscious teaching methods can help service members, veterans and their families. Cost is free. Call 904-610-7565.

Fridays

Movement, Muscles and More

Takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. A full-body workout taught by personal trainer Ann Alvis that incorporates balance, stretching and strengthening. $8 fee per person. RSVP to [email protected] or by phone 941-383-6493.

Beginners Bridge or Refresher Course

Takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Cost is $10. RSVP to [email protected] or call 383-6493.





