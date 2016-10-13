Your Calendar: Morton's Chili Cook-Off

Community

Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 16

Bayfront Boat Show

Runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Marina Jack, 2 Marina Plaza. Preview the area’s best in brokerage and new boat sales. Admission is free. Visit BayfrontBoatShow.com.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Sixth annual Patriot Battalion Golf Tournament

Starts at 7 a.m. at Heritage Oaks Golf & Country Club, 4800 Chase Oaks Drive. The Booster Club and friends of the Riverview High School JROTC will host their sixth annual tournament. Funds raised from this outing will used to help operate programs and camps for cadets. Registration is $80 for individuals; $320 for a team of four. Visit Riverview High School JROTC Charity Golf Tournament’s Facebook page.

Global Cardboard Challenge

Runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Out-of-Door Academy, Siesta Key Campus, 444 Reid St. It’s a global day of play celebrating ingenuity and creativity. All school-age children are invited to build arcade games using cardboard recycled materials and their imaginations. Children will spend a few hours building and have an hour to play each other’s arcade games. Free to participate. Breakfast is available for $5; fun passes to play games are $5. Visit oda.edu.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Pumpkin Splash

Runs from 2 to 5 p.m. at Arlington Aquatic Center, 2650 Waldemere St. Enjoy an afternoon of fun in the floating pumpkin patch. A limited number of pumpkins will be available. Decorate your pumpkin in the gym, and enjoy a variety of Halloween-themed games and activities, as well as free candy and prizes. Admission is free. Call 316-1346.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Gulf Coast St. David’s Welsh Society Picnic

Starts at 1:30 p.m. at Turtle Park Pavilion, Siesta Key. The event includes singing, games, good food, and a 50/50 raffle for the Gulf Coast St. David’s Welsh Society scholarship fund. Bring a side dish to accompany the hamburgers and hot dogs and your family’s favorite nonalcoholic beverages. Reservations are required. Admission is free for members and $5 for guests. Contact [email protected] or 923-2062.

Entertainment

Saturday, Oct. 15

Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular

Starts at 5 p.m. at Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St. Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, the Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Film Festival are hosting children’s games, a costume parade around the bases and a screening of the movie “Hotel Transylvania” on the outfield video board. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets for seating or to sit in the stands. Admission is a nonperishable food item to benefit All Faiths Food Bank. Free parking is available in the East Lot. Visit orioles.com/sarasota.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Fall Garden Music Series

Runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave. The Perlman Music Program Sarasota Winter Residency program alumni will form a quartet for guests as part of the Fall Garden Music Series. Admission is free for Selby members, $10 for guests of members, $20 for nonmembers and $10 for children ages 4 to 17. Visit selby.org.