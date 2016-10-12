Your Calendar: Longboat Key Triathlon

DON'T MISS

Saturday, Oct. 15

Blessing of the Pets

Takes place at 3 p.m. in the Meditation Garden of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N. Adams Drive. Bring your pet to be blessed in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Call 388-1234.

IDS Party on the Pass

Takes place at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron, 1717 Ken Thompson Parkway, from 6- 10 p.m. The Sarasota chapter of the Interior Design Society is holding its 6th annual fundraiser to benefit TCI Suncoast and the Education Foundation of Sarasota County. A cookout will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Tickets for children 12 and under are $15. Ticket includes Italian fare selections and two beverage tickets. For more information call 924-4481 or 953-4141, or visit idssarasota.com

Sunday, Oct. 16

Longboat Key Triathlon

The Longboat Key Triathlon and Duathlon will start at 7:30 a.m. Parking is available at the Longboat Key Club and Resort, 220 Sands Point Road. Spectator areas will be available along the course and finish line area. Limited registration is still available. For more information, call 809-8996 or visit longboatkeytriathlon.com.





Tuesday, Oct. 18

Let’s Get Social Summer Seminars: Power of the Inbox

Takes place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Cedars Café, 645 Cedars Court. Barbara Langdon, of Market Momentum, will speak about the keys to effective email marketing and impressions businesses make when they show up in clients’ inboxes. Light appetizers will be served following the seminar. Cost is $25. For reservations, call 383-2466.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Networking @ Noon at Amore Restaurant

Takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Amore Restaurant, 555 Bay Isles Road. Join the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce for its monthly networking luncheon. Enjoy lunch and get to know other chamber members. Cost is $25 for chamber members and $35 for guests and future members.

​Saturday, Oct. 22 to Sunday Oct. 23

St. Armands Boat Show

Takes place in St. Armands Circle Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event sponsor Cannons Marina will display top-of-the-line Yamaha motors and Grady-White boats. Members of the Cannons Marina sales team will be present to answer any boating-related questions. For more information visitcannons.com or call 383-1311.

RECURRING EVENTS

Wednesdays

Wonderful Wednesdays Book Sales

Take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Longboat Library, 555 Bay Isles Road. Gently used books will be discounted by 50%. Paperbacks will be 25 cents, and hardback books will be 50 cents to $2.50. Call 383-2011.

Rotary Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 5:15 p.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Cost is $10. Call Jack Rozance at 383-5659.

Thursdays

Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 7:30 a.m. at Longboat Key Club Tavern and Whiskey Bar, 3110 Harbourside Drive. Cost is $10 and includes a breakfast buffet. Call Donna at 388-2847.

Shifting Sands Support Group

Takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Ruth Cushing Room of Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. This group is open to any adult going through a difficult transition. Call 383-6491.

Connected Warriors

Takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. at Feel Good Yoga, 6350 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Debby McClung’s trauma-conscious teaching methods can help service members, veterans and their families. Cost is free. Call 904-610-7565.

Fridays

Beginners Bridge or Refresher Course

Takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Cost is $10. RSVP to [email protected] or call 383-6493.