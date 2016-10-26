Your Calendar: Fright Night on St. Armands

Don’t miss

Monday, Oct. 31

Fright Night on St. Armands

Takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Armands Circle Park. Children can trick or treat around the circle. Storefronts will be decorated and frightening characters will be around every corner. Even the statues will be dressed up in Halloween spirit. There will be a haunted house, professional photo opportunities and a raffle for gift cards. The Sarasota High School Drama Department will perform “Thriller” at approximately 8 p.m. Call 388-1554.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Grow your Business in 2016

Takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cedars Cafe, 645 Cedar Court. This installment of the Let’s Get Social summer seminars will show attendees how to make the most of email and social media for businesses. Learn about social media campaigns, and get tips on how to get messages open and read. Cost is $25. For reservations, call 383-2466.

Tuesday Nov. 1

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce New Member and Refresher Breakfast

Takes place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Longboat Key Chamber office, 5390 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Enjoy a continental breakfast while learning about the benefits and ways to get involved in the chamber. Attendees can also meet staff, board and committee members. A tour of the “Members Only” section of the chamber’s website will be offered. There is no charge, but RSVP’s are requested. Register online or call 383-2466.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Republican Club of Longboat Key

Takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside Dining Room, 3200 Harbourside Drive. The evening offers an opportunity to meet candidates running in the upcoming election, including Greg Staube, State Senate District 23; Joe Gruters, State House District 73; and Mike Moran, Board of County Commission, District 1. Cost is $40 for members and $50 for guests. Make reservations online, or call Ruth Strauss at 383-5349 or Frank Cona at 387-0171.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce November Mix and Mingle

Takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. at Whitney Beach Plaza, 6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Enjoy small bites from Longbeach Cafe and complimentary beer and wine from LBK Liquors while experiencing the shops and restaurants at the plaza. There will also be give-aways and a Tocara Jewelry Collection displayed at Design 2000 for Hair and Nails. For more information call 383-2466.

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays, Wednesdays

Movement, Muscles and More

Takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. A full-body workout taught by personal trainer Ann Alvis that incorporates balance, stretching and strengthening. $8 fee per person. RSVP today to [email protected] or by phone 941-383-6493.

Wednesdays

Wonderful Wednesdays Book Sales

Take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Longboat Library, 555 Bay Isles Road. Gently used books will be discounted by 50%. Paperbacks will be 25 cents, and hardback books will be 50 cents to $2.50. Call 383-2011.

Rotary Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 5:15 p.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Cost is $10. Call Jack Rozance at 383-5659.

Thursdays

Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 7:30 a.m. at Longboat Key Club Tavern and Whiskey Bar, 3110 Harbourside Drive. Cost is $10, including breakfast buffet. Call Donna at 388-2847.

Shifting Sands Support Group

Takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Ruth Cushing Room of Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Call 383-6491.

Connected Warriors

Takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. at Feel Good Yoga, 6350 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Debby McClung’s trauma-conscious teaching methods can help service members, veterans and their families. Cost is free. Call (904) 610-7565.

Fridays

Movement, Muscles and More

Takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. A full-body workout taught by personal trainer Ann Alvis that incorporates balance, stretching and strengthening. $8 fee per person. RSVP today to [email protected] or by phone 941-383-6493.

Beginners Bridge or Refresher Course

Takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Cost is $10. RSVP to [email protected] or call 383-6493.





