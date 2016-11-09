Your Calendar: Bacchus on the Beach

Don’t Miss

Friday, Nov. 11

Bacchus on the Beach

Begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Resort at Longboat Key Club, 220 Sands Point Road. The sixth annual Stone Crab Celebration and Winemaker Auction will bring fine dining and wine together for an evening on the beach. Wine dinners will be held the night before. Tickets are $150 per person. Call 387-1662.

Thursday, Nov. 10

A Savory Palate Monthly Chef Series

Takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at A Savory Palate, 26 N. Boulevard of the Presidents. Enjoy four passes of holiday appetizers paired with four wines. Cost is $35 per person. Call 388-1414 to RSVP.

Friday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day Parade and Honor Program

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Bay Isles Road, followed by the honor program at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road. All veterans are welcome to participate and walk in the parade and attend the program. The parade will begin at Bank of America and end at the temple’s entrance. Refreshments will follow the honor program. For more information, contact Gene Luca at 609-605-7025 or Chris Lake at 806-9062.

Saturday, Nov. 12 to Sunday Nov. 13

28th Annual St. Armands Art Festival

The art festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at St. Armands Circle Park. More than 175 artists and craftsmen will display their original work. For more information, call 561-746-6615.

St. Armands Annual Fall Sidewalk Sale

Takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days at St. Armands Circle Park. Enjoy special sales at various St. Armands shops and restaurants. For more information, call 388-1554.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Longboat Key Democratic Club

Meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Portofino Restaurant of the Longboat Key Club, 2600 Harbourside Drive. Political analyst for PBS-Channel 3 and “Florida This Week” moderator Rob Laurie will speak. Cost is $30. Reservations must be made by Nov. 14. For additional information, call Murray Bluegrass at 383-4899.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Chamber Chairman’s Reception

Takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Amore Restaurant, 555 Bay Isles Parkway. The member appreciation event will include complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and the opportunity to meet former chairmen. The event is free. RSVP to 383-2466.

Friday, Nov. 18

Hope Seeds with Christ Church

Takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at Christ Church of Longboat Key, Presbyterian, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Help pack seeds for shipment to Haiti and East Africa. Hope Seeds Inc.’s mission is to provide quality garden seeds to less fortunate countries. Call Anna Quackenbush at 383-1731 for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Community Thanksgiving Service

Takes place at 5 p.m. at Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Bring a canned food item to donate. Refreshments will follow the service. For information, call 383-6491.

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays, Wednesdays, Friday

Movement, Muscles and More

Takes place from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. This full-body workout taught by personal trainer Ann Alvis incorporates balance, stretching and strengthening. Cost is $8. RSVP to [email protected] or by phone 383-6493.

Lord’s Warehouse

Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the south end of the Longboat Island Chapel campus behind the parking lot, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Gently used women’s and men’s clothing, accessories and home goods will be discounted by 50%. Call 610-301-2796 or 383-6491.

Wednesdays

Wonderful Wednesdays Book Sales

Take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Longboat Library, 555 Bay Isles Road. Gently used books will be discounted by 50%. Paperbacks will be 25 cents, and hardback books will be 50 cents to $2.50. Call 383-2011.

Rotary Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 5:15 p.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Cost is $10. Call Jack Rozance at 383-5659.

Thursdays

Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 7:30 a.m. at Longboat Key Club Tavern and Whiskey Bar, 3110 Harbourside Drive. Cost is $10, including a breakfast buffet. Call Donna at 388-2847.

Beginner Zumba

Takes place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The class combines Latin-inspired with low-impact aerobics, strengthening and more. Cost is $10. Call 383-6493 or email [email protected].

Shifting Sands Support Group

Takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Ruth Cushing Room of Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Call 383-6491.

Connected Warriors

Takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. at Feel Good Yoga, 6350 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Debby McClung’s trauma-conscious teaching methods can help service members, veterans and their families. Cost is free. Call 904-610-7565.

Fridays

Beginners Bridge or Refresher Course

Takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Cost is $10. RSVP to [email protected] or call 383-6493.

Sundays

Christ Teens Program

Takes places at 10 a.m. beginning Nov. 13 at Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The group is open to ages 12 to 18. The program includes a discussion on faith, life and the participants’ futures. Ideas from the Bible and the Christian church will be shared. Call 383-8833.