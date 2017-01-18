Your Calendar: Aging in Paradise Gala

Looking Ahead:

Sunday, Jan. 29

Aging in Paradise Gala

Takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the Lido Beach Resort, 700 Benjamin Franklin Drive. The fundraising gala will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auctions, a gourmet dinner and dancing with musical accompaniment by Daniel Fugazzotto. Cost is $125 a person or $300 for two tickets and being listed as a patron. Tables of 10 and 12 are available. RSVP to 383-6493.

Michael Ross

4 — Jazz Now!

Takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at The Longboat Key Education Center, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Drive, #212. The performance will include Michael Ross on bass, Daniel Jordan on saxophone, LaRue Nickelson on guitar and Walt Hubbard on drums. The performance will take the audience on a journey to experience how jazz musicians use the jazz tradition to bring improvised music in the 21st century. Cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Call 383-8811.

Friday, Jan. 20

A Savory Palate Chef Series — Sicilian Night

Takes place at 6:30 p.m. at A Savory Palate, 26 N. Boulevard of the Presidents. Robert Gaglio, who owns and operates Italian Culinary Tours will lead guests through the four-course meal. Cost is $35 a person including wine pairings. Call 388-1414.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Christ Church First Winter Concert Series

Begins at 2 p.m. at Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive. This will be the first of three concerts. The first one features Jeremy Silverman who will play the piano and organ. Parking and concert are free. Call 383-8833 for information.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

New Member and Refresher Breakfast

Takes place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce office, 5390 Gulf of Mexico Drive, #102. Learn about the benefits of the chamber and involvement opportunities. RSVP by calling 383-2466.

Enhancing Your Living Environment Seminar

Takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. This seminar will discuss “Simple Solutions for Safer Living

Lifetime Design Tips for Lifetime Comfort” presented by Cindy Tanner and Larry Hale. Cost is $10. Call 383-6493.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Longevity Series Lecture Two

Takes place at 2 p.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Mental health clinician Liz Cupo will speak on relationships. Call 383-8161.

Reiki I

Takes place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. This three-part series will be presented by Virginia Steagall. Reiki is a holistic method functioning on physical, mental, emotional and spiritual levels to promote relaxation, harmony and balance. The other two sessions are on Feb. 1 and Feb. 22. Cost is $75 for all sessions. Call 383-6493.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Go For the Cure Games Day

Takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Longboat Key Club Harbourside Ballroom, 3100 Harbourside Drive. Grab your friends and your favorite games for a day benefitting Breast Health Sarasota, Inc. Brunch will be held before game time for $20. The entry fee is $40. Call 917-721-8390. Register by Jan. 25.

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays

Poetry Group

Take place at 10 a.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road beginning Jan.9. David Rice will lead the class that will meet the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Call 383-8161.

Memoir Writing Class

Take place at 10 a.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road beginning Jan. 16. David Rice will lead the class that will meet the first and third Mondays of the month. Call 383-8161.

Aging Mastery Program

Takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The 10-part series begins on Jan. 23. The series will include interactive engagement on information and tools for seniors to master the art of living well. The cost for all 10 workshops is $100. Call 383-6493.

Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

Lord’s Warehouse

Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the south end of the Longboat Island Chapel campus behind the parking lot, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Gently used women’s and men’s clothing, accessories and home goods will be sold. Call 941-373-4738.

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Pumping the Prime

Takes place at 10 a.m. at Bayfront Park Recreation Center, 4052 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Mirabai Holland teaches this course on how to strengthen muscles and bones, burn calories and boost metabolism and manage weight and develop muscle mass. Participants should be able to get on the floor and get up readily. Please bring a towel. Cost is $10 for member and $15 for nonmembers. Call 201-956-1466.

Fabulous Forever

Takes place at 11:15 a.m. at Bayfront Park Recreation Center, 4052 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Students will learn how to increase strength and range of motion for active living and sports activities. Learn core, strength, agility and flexibility exercises. Participants should be able to get on the floor and get up readily. Please bring a towel. Cost is $10 for member and $15 for nonmembers. Call 201-956-1466.

Tuesdays

Gentle Yoga

Takes place from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Carol McClenahan will instruct this class on improving strength, balance, endurance and flexibility. The class is appropriate for those with neuromuscular challenges. $10 per class. RSVP to [email protected] or by phone 383-6493.

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Duplicate Bridge

Takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Participate in American Contract Bridge League open pairs duplicate bridge games. Cost is $10 per game. Call Susan Brill at 216-9600 for information.

Wednesdays

Wonderful Wednesdays Book Sales

Take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Longboat Library, 555 Bay Isles Road. Gently used books will be discounted by 50%. Paperbacks will be 25 cents, and hardback books will be 50 cents to $2.50. Call 383-2011.

Rotary Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 5:15 p.m. at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Cost is $10. Call Jack Rozance at 383-5659.

Thursdays

Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key

Meets at 7:30 a.m. at Longboat Key Club Tavern and Whiskey Bar, 3110 Harbourside Drive. Cost is $10, including a breakfast buffet. Call 374-5312.

Beginner Zumba

Takes place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The class combines Latin-inspired with low-impact aerobics, strengthening and more. Cost is $10. Call 383-6493 or email [email protected].

Shifting Sands Support Group

Takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Ruth Cushing Room of Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Call 383-6491.

Connected Warriors

Takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. at Feel Good Yoga, 6350 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Debby McClung’s trauma-conscious teaching methods can help service members, veterans and their families. Cost is free. Call 904-610-7565.

Fridays

Beginners Bridge or Refresher Course

Takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Aging in Paradise Resource Center, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Cost is $10. RSVP to [email protected] or call 383-6493.

Tai Chi

Takes place at 10 a.m. beginning Jan. 13 at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. The class is open to all and will include gentle exercises for all ages. There is no cost. Call 383-8161.