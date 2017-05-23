You, too, can negotiate DDI in Lakewood Ranch/Sarasota area

As I approached North Cattlemen Drive Sunday while driving east on University Parkway, I had to mentally prepare myself for the intimidating task before me.

I was going to negotiate the DDI, which stands for Diverging Diamond, or as some people had joked, "Don't Drive In (or you might not drive out)."

Jay Heater

This was either going to be a God-send to the growth-inspired traffic glut along the I-75 corridor and the Manatee and Sarasota county lines, or it was going to be the Bermuda Triangle.

Which is it?

At this point, who really knows?

On Sunday afternoon, after the previous night's rain had delayed the opening of the new traffic pattern about five hours until noon, some kinks in the system apparently had to be reworked.

When I reached the intersection of North Cattlemen Drive and University Parkway, I was snarled about 15 cars back of the traffic light as I headed toward the diverging diamond pattern. I sat through two red lights, then got through to the next traffic signal, which regulates traffic flow through the diverging diamond.

It took three full red lights (all at the same signal) to emerge from there, and then I continued through, weaving to the left side of the roadway (where oncoming traffic typically would be) before crossing back over to the right side of the road. I went through the Lake Osprey Drive intersection with University Parkway 15 minutes after I had reached North Cattlemen Drive.

Considering the distance was 0.8 miles, that's a long time.

Understandably, since it was the first day the diverging diamond pattern was being used, some tweaking had to be done to the timing of the signals.

During rush hour on Monday, I timed the same distance going west on University Parkway. It took just five minutes. Traffic going in the opposite direction also was flowing smoothly as opposed to a day earlier, although it's always going to take more time heading east because of all the retail stores immediately to the west of I-75.

So what is to be gleaned from all this?

Worrying about whether you can negotiate the diverging diamond is like being frightened of the boogeyman. If you can drive within your own lane on any road, without texting of course, then you can do it. If you are worried about somehow getting hopelessly confused because the lanes swerve to the left, then, please, turn in your license immediately. You don't belong on the road.

I am not sure why the whole crossing over to the left is necessary since traffic signals on each side of the diverging diamond only allow traffic to flow in one direction. Does it matter if you have to turn left if nobody is coming the other way? This could one of the mysteries such as hot dogs coming in packs of 10 and buns in packs of eight.

A certain trust factor in involved here. We now have 87 diverging diamonds in the United States, although this is the first one in Florida. Reviews have been favorable with serious accidents down significantly. States using the system have reported the traffic flow to be more efficient. Our state's transportation experts have given the project their blessing.

With an estimated 73,000 drivers going through the intersection a day, and with more on the way due to growth, we welcome efficiency. On the other hand, we should keep an open mind as well. This, after all, was the first one in Florida, which tells you that somebody out there hasn't fallen in love with the idea.

I would like to think the five-minute trip through the diverging diamond will be the norm, alleviating people's annoyance with the area and allowing business to flow into the Lakewood Ranch area. I hope we hail the project as a resounding success.

Until we have proof, though, conversation about the $74,5 million project will continue. Consider that the Polo Grill and Bar in Lakewood Ranch is offering a free appetizer to anyone who mentions the diverging diamond from now through the end of June. They will hand out "I Survived Diverging Diamond" stickers while they last.

I survived the DDI, and that sounds tasty, but I need to go find another challenge. Could someone point me in the direction of a traffic circle?