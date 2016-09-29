World Rowing Championships tickets go on sale

For the first time in 23 years, the World Rowing Championships will be held in U.S. waters, as the 2017 event will take place at Nathan Benderson Park.

Now, people clamoring to see the best rowers in the world go oar-to-oar can purchase their tickets for the event, which will be held from Sept. 23, through Oct. 1, 2017.

Multiple ticket options are available. Multi-day passes of two, four and eight days are available for the following types of tickets:

General admission tickets range from $20 to $80 and will grant access to watch races live from the standing room only section as well as participate in the event’s Fan Fest.

Grandstand tickets range from $75 to $150 and will provide access to actual seats near the finish line.

Championship Pavilion tickets range from $80 to $200 and will give fans a chance to sit in an exclusive area on the west bank of the park with access to a cash bar and food options.

There are also single-day beach seats along the final 500 meters of the course available for $30.

Tickets can be purchased at tickets.wrch2017.com.

The U.S. has only hosted the event one previous time, in 1994 in Indianapolis, Ind.