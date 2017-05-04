Working hard and barely making it

By Holly Bullard | Guest Contributor

This spring, the United Way released the updated ALICE Report for Florida that revealed that nearly half (44%) of our neighbors struggle to make ends meet every month.

ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed and is a groundbreaking report from the United Ways of Florida that details financial struggle in our area and across the state. The ALICE population is defined as those living above the poverty line but struggling to make ends meet — they are one financial setback away from falling into poverty.

Here in Sarasota County, the picture is slightly brighter with only 8% of households in poverty and another 25% who meet the ALICE definition (33% total living below the ALICE threshold). By comparison, in Manatee County, 43% live below the ALICE threshold and in DeSoto County that number jumps to 58%. Traditionally, communities have only used the Federal Poverty Level as a measure of need. United Way recognized that FPL doesn’t go deep enough to truly understand what is hindering our neighbors from achieving stability at the local level or identify what communities can do to help residents thrive.

“ALICE works hard but it’s expensive to be poor,” said Suzanne McCormick, CEO of United Way Suncoast. “Without savings or checking accounts, they often rely on expensive money orders or other nontraditional banking measures. They are victims of skyrocketing rental costs which consume much of their household budget, along with transportation. And for families with children, the cost of quality child care can easily rival the cost of housing.”

The reality is that for a Florida household with two adults with two children in daycare to have a stable household budget, they must earn more than $94,000 annually. Jobs that pay at this level are hard to find for many ALICE families, given the nature of Florida’s job market.

So ALICE often is forced to work multiple jobs and make tough decisions on what bills to pay (or not pay) and what to sacrifice. It’s this balancing act that keeps ALICE on the edge, one crisis or unfortunate mishap away from falling into poverty.

Through the lens of ALICE, we can better hone in on opportunities that create meaningful change including advocating, volunteering, workplace policies, programs and services. For United Way, ALICE helps guide our work to identify underserved neighborhoods and populations, prioritize community investments, and to provide a common language and understanding for those who want to join the fight to help ALICE.

To learn about ALICE visit WalkWithALICE.com and unitedwaysuncoast.org/what-we-do/alice-suncoast- 2017. If you would United Way to come to your office or civic group to share more about ALICE, please contact us at [email protected].

Holly Bullard is director, financial stability for United Way Suncoast.