Angelina Mateo, 62, of Immokalee was killed on Thursday at 3:25 p.m. when she was struck by a farm truck backing down an aisle in a tomato field in Myakka City.

The truck, driven by Baltazar Lara, 62, of Immokalee, was a farm truck only used on the private property. A Florida Highway Patrol release said the truck was backing southbound down an isle at 40700 Ballard Road and didn't not see Angelina Mateo behind the truck.