Film review: 'Wind River'

Inspired by true events, "Wind River" is a chilling murder mystery with a twisty plot. Taylor Sheridan, known for writing brilliant screenplays ("Sicario" "Hell or High Water"), directs this haunting film, which received a standing ovation at Cannes. And deservedly so.

In the opening sequence, a young woman is frantically trying to run barefoot in the snow, definitely terrified. In the next shot, we witness a wolf being shot by Cory Lambert (an excellent Jeremy Renner), a Wyoming wildlife officer. As a tracker, he's an ace at his job, but when he finds the body of a girl, face down in the bloodied snow, he needs serious help. Enter: rookie FBI Agent Jane Banner (a terrific Elizabeth Olsen).

Fresh out of Las Vegas, Jane is in very unfamiliar territory when she arrives at Wind River Indian reservation. Cory senses her need for local assistance and kindly steps in to show her the ropes. He also has a very personal connection to the murdered girl. He knew her, and three years ago, he lost his 16-year-old daughter.

The most troubling aspect of the investigation is the victim's lack of shoes or socks in such frigid conditions. She has also been raped, thus centering the focus of the search on some local very bad apples. As they question relatives, neighbors and out-of-town contractors, social tensions and old wounds are exposed. Hospitality is replaced with hostility. And extended isolation proves it can have deadly consequences.

"Wind River" is visually spectacular. Although the story takes place in Wyoming, the film was shot in Park City, Utah. Snow-capped mountains and vast, white open lands are breathtakingly captured on camera. The stark beauty stands in sharp contrast to the ugly truth of the crime perpetrated. When we find out what went down, be prepared for a shocking shootout worthy of Sam Peckinpah.

Impeccable direction, scripting (also by Sheridan), casting and cinematography propel "Wind River" to one of the best films of the year status. It also addresses the plight of our Native Americans. A troubling postscript at the film's conclusion points out:

"There are no records available for tracking missing and murdered Native American women." We should be ashamed on so many levels as to how we treat the people who originally owned this great nation.