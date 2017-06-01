Will Frantz Memorial Scramble set for June 3 at Palm Aire

The Will Frantz Memorial Scramble for the PCF begins at 8:30 a.m. June 3 at Palm Aire Country Club.

The event is being held in memory of Will Frantz, who was the head professional/director of golf at Palm Aire from 1981-1992. Frantz died on March 25, one year after he was diagnosed with stage-4 metastatic prostate cancer.

The event will benefit the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

The cost to play is $150 per person, and the four-person scramble event will be played by "Willsie Rules": A mulligan on the first hole, with the tee placed just past the tee markers. Muffins and coffee will be available for breakfast. The event will also feature a barbecue lunch and long drive and putting contests.

To register yourself/a team or for more information, contact Dave Frantz at [email protected].

If you are not able to play, but still want to donate money to the cause, you can do so at the event's Many vs. Cancer page.