West Royal Flamingo Drive home sells for $3.1 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Helen Sosso, of Sarasota, sold her home at 336 W. Royal Flamingo Drive to Patrick and April Tzanis, of Sarasota, for $3.1 million. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,789 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2 million in 2004.

Coquina Beach

Alan an Cheryl Town, of Lakewood Ranch, sold two properties at 2837 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gulfside Development LLC for $2,112,500. The first property was built in 1954, it has one bedroom, one bath and 780 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,182 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $2 million in 2015.

Country Club Shores

Armando Linde and Philippa Maroney, trustees, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., sold the home at 585 Cutter Lane to John and Anne Gornto, of Columbia, Md., for $1,065,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,537 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $665,000 in 2011.

John Ringling Estates

Sharon Strassfeld and Michael Ramella, of Sarasota, sold their home at 226 N. Boulevard of the Presidents to The Fletcher Group Properties LLC for $990,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,274 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2013.

Tangerine Bay Club

Edward Moravitz, trustee, of Pittsburgh, sold the Unit 322 condominium at 360 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gregg Rozman, of Birmingham, Mich., for $950,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,210 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,300 in 1992.

L’Elegance on Lido Beach

Wodin Inc. sold the Unit B-307 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Joseph and Mary Ellen Hennigan, of Skaneateles, N.Y., for $910,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,980 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 1996.

Aquarius Club

Donald and Doris Howard, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 2-K condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Colony Beach Investors LLC for $700,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2003.

Grand Bay II

Robert and Ann Segal, of Moorestown, N.J., sold their Unit 215 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to Lou Ann Powell, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $850,000 in 2008.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Lorena Droba Rodriguez and Ricardo Rodriguez, of New York City, sold their home at 801 Marbury Lane to Shehzad Amer and Mariena Evans, of Colonia, N.J., for $660,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $630,000 in 2007.

Sand Cay

Sarasota Investment Holdings LP sold the Unit 117 condominium at 4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Andrew and Judith Economos, of Longboat Key, for $650,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,032 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $608,000 in 2014.

Harbour Oak at Longboat Key Club

Margaret Kostelnik, trustee, of Winnebago, Wis., sold the Unit 801 condominium at 2159 Harbourside Drive to Donald and Doris Howard, of Longboat Key, for $635,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,219 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $501,000 in 2010.

Longboat Terrace

Russell McPeak, trustee, of St. Louis, sold the Unit 215 condominium at 5393 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William and Kathryn Wickman, of Knoxville, Tenn., for $545,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,488 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,000 in 1979.

Fairway Bay

James and Patricia Curtis sold their Unit 241 condominium at 1932 Harbourside Drive to Thomas and Diane Good, of Falmouth, Mass., for $460,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,442 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2004.

Longboat Key Casa Del Mar

Jeffrey and Sharon Lutz, of Owensville, Ind., sold their Unit 8 condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Lisa Weiden, of Alpharetta, Ga., for $365,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 828 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2002.

Silver Sands

Thomas and Linda Terbeek and James and Betty Lou Bauknight sold their Unit 244 condominium at 5841 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Ramon and Leandra Osorio, of Chuluota, for $352,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 520 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2005.