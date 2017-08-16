Wells Fargo representatives will present a workshop 2 p.m., Aug. 25 in the Goodwill Lakewood Ranch Community Room, 8750 E. State Road 70, Bradenton.

The free workshop is called "Preparing for College" and is designed to help anyone who might be looking to attend college for the first time or might want to continue their education. Attendees will learn about resources available to help fund their educational goals.

Representatives will also explain ways of gaining access to more than seven million different scholarships and grants.

“Wells Fargo is committed to helping students with their financial needs in college and beyond,” Wells Fargo Program Consultant Jason Russ said in a press release.

To register, visit experiencegoodwill.org/classes.