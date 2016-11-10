WELCOME BACK: Construction continues in downtown Sarasota

If you’re just returning to Sarasota, you might have noticed a few changes.

Sure, the Vue Sarasota Bay project isn’t finished — though it should be during this season — and the Sarasota Quay property is still untouched. But construction crews have been busy during the summer, so here, we run down some of the high-profile developments that will be reshaping the city in the coming months.

1. Hotel Sarasota

The project: A 164-room Marriott Autograph hotel is coming with some significant overhauls to the road, including a new roundabout.

Address: 1255 S. Palm Ave.

Anticipated completion: Spring 2017

Details: Work began on this project in 2015, but the efforts to overhaul neighboring portions of Cocoanut Avenue began this summer. Developer Floridays Development Co. is responsible for improvements between Palm Avenue and First Street, while the city is making changes between Palm and Gulfstream Avenue.

The improvement project includes the installation of a roundabout at Palm and Cocoanut avenues, wider sidewalks and enhanced landscaping.

2. DeMarcay on Palm

The project: An 18-story highrise on a historical property has been beset by delays.

Address: 33 S. Palm Ave.

Anticipated completion: TBD

Details: Although construction was supposed to begin in June, the developer hasn’t commenced work on this 39-unit downtown condominium. A new start date hasn’t been established, but the project will entail the demolition of the historic DeMarcay Hotel and Roth Cigar Factory.

XAC Developers said a new schedule should be available in September, but they haven’t divulged new details yet. When it commences, construction is anticipated to take 18 months.

3. Urban Flats

The project: A 228-unit apartment building adds to the Rosemary District residential boom.

Address: 1401 Fruitville Road

Anticipated completion: Summer 2017

Details: Growth hasn’t slowed down in the Rosemary District, as multiple large residential projects broke ground earlier this year. In addition to Urban Flats, the Elan Rosemary development will add 286 residential units at 710 N. Lemon Ave. by winter 2018.

Not all of the projects are so immense — in June, crews began work on Risdon on 5th, a 22-unit condo project at 1350 Fifth St. In total, more than 1,200 residential units are under construction in Rosemary.

4. 1500 State St.

The project: A mixed-use project includes a restaurant, office space and condos.

Address: 1500 State St.

Anticipated completion: November 2017

Details: In September, the future tenants of the building at 1500 State St. appeared at a groundbreaking for the project, located next to the State Street parking garage. Those tenants included the fast-casual burger restaurant S’macks, Sarasota Magazine, Re/Max Platinum Realty and Optional Art Fine Jewelry.

The project — which includes one six-story building and an adjoining two-story building — will also include 20 luxury condominium units.

5. Osprey Avenue Bridge

The project: Construction on Lift Station 87 led to a lengthy detour on Osprey Avenue.

Address: Osprey Avenue, between Bay Street and Lincoln Drive

Anticipated completion: Summer 2017

Details: Although it isn’t a private development, this project will have a significant impact on the city while construction is ongoing. In August, the engineering team behind the Lift Station 87 project closed the Osprey Avenue Bridge so crews could install piping underneath the Hudson Bayou.

The closure will last up to a year. The city, meanwhile, is working to reroute traffic from Osprey Avenue onto U.S. 41, hoping to avoid an impact on the neighboring residential areas.