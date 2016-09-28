This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Sept. 29

THURSDAY, SEPT. 29

'Under the Covers'

6 p.m. at Libby's L-Bar, 1917 S Osprey Ave.

Free

Call 487-7300.

LDG Productions and host Jamie Z present this monthly live acoustic showcase, featuring local musicians performing both original songs and their favorite cover tunes. This month, catch singer/songwriter Sam Robertson and, new to the event, Rick Hardeman,



FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

'Between Zero and One' Opening Night

5:30 p.m. at Alfstad& Contemporary, 1419 Fifth St.

Free

Call 366-6400.

Alfstad& Contemporary presents opens its fourth season with "Between Zero and One," a solo exhibition of works by artist Michael Wyshock. This show features adventurous work, and Wyshock is known for his unique color, layering and manipulation techniques. Opening reception will feature drinks and light bites.

FST Improv Ha Ha Happy Hour

5:30 p.m. at Louies Modern, 1289 N. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 552-9688.

What could possibly make happy hour better? You've already got reduced-price food and drinks. Add a handful of Sarasota's funniest performers to the mix, and you've got Ha Ha Happy Hour, featuring FST Improv performers turning audience suggestions into sketches, songs and scenes. Beat the summer heat with a cool cocktail or coffee, and catch a performance at two of Sarasota’s favorite spots. Buddy Brew will offer discounts until 7 p.m.; Louies Modern will extend its happy hour until 8 p.m.; and the 30-minute performance starts at 6 p.m.

Meet and Greet the New Architect and Builder

5:30 p.m. at The Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch

Free

Call 365-2494.

Learn more about The Players' big move to Lakewood Ranch. The theater has selected its new architect and builder and is inviting the public to this meet-and-greet featuring celebrity bartenders Managing Director Michelle Bianchi-Pingel, Artistic Director Jeffery Kin alongside Heather Kasten of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, C.J. Fishman, president of Fishman and Associates, Inc. and Lou and Ann Marie Marinaccio.



Sunset Shrimp and Beer Pairing

6 p.m. at Evie's at Spanish Point Restaurant and Tiki Bar, 135 Bayview Drive, Osprey

$30

Call 218-6114.

It's hard to go wrong when pairing shrimp with anything. Or beer for that matter. This unique tasting event will serve up four different shrimp dishes, each paired with 10-oz. pours of local beers selected by The Beer Box. Food includes a classic shrimp cocktail, lemon-pepper shrimp, Evie's spicy sunset shrimp and coconut shrimp — all served at one of the most beautiful sunset locations Sarasota has to offer. Tickets cover tax and gratuity.





Hot Club of SRQ CD Release Party

7 p.m. at Fandango, 1812 S. Osprey Ave.

Free

Call 954-5400.

Hot Club of SRQ, a gypsy-jazz violin-and-guitar-oriented ensemble that plays music in the style of Django Reinhardt, releases its new album, "Mosaic," at one of its regular gig locations. Reserve a table for this intimate performance.

The Fabulous Independent Film Festival

7:30 p.m.; showings vary at Burns Court Cinema, 506 Burns Court

$10

Call 955-3456.

The Fabulous Independent Film Festival, presented by the Harvey Milk Festival, opens its sixth season with the film "Closet Monster," a fresh take on a coming-of-age story by Stephen Dunn. The LGBTQ film festival runs through Sunday and includes the films "Where Are You Going Habibi," "My, Myself and Her," "Lazy Eye," "Real Boy," "Love is All You Need?"and "Hunky Dory," shown both at Burns Court Cinema and Café in the Park. Made Restaurant will host an opening-night party at 10 p.m., following the first movie.

'The Toxic Avenger'

8 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice,

$15 to $30

Call 488-1115.

Catch the area premiere of this cult-classic horror movie turned off-Broadway musical. The charming love story features an unlikely hero, bullies, mobsters, corrupt mayors and more.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

'Beer, Bands and Barbecue'

Noon at Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane

$10 to $125

Call 907-0000.

Beer, Bands and Barbecue returns for its second year. Presented by the Music Compound, this event features local and domestic craft beer, barbecue dishes from local restaurants, live music by local bands and Music Compound performances. Leashed dogs welcome.



Brew Thru Tours: Oktoberfest

1:30 p.m. at Mandeville Beer Garden, 428 N. Lemon Ave.

$75

Call 954-8688.

Brew Thru Tours celebrates Oktoberfest with this trolley tour, which includes stops at Mandeville Beer Garden, Calusa Brewing Co., Big Top Brewing Co., JDub's Brewing Co. and Mr. Beery's. The tour includes a locally crafted Oktoberfest beer at each stop and a Finchtoberfest ber from Darwin Brewing Co. on the trolley.

Oktoberfest

4 p.m. at Mr. Beery's, 2645 Mall Drive

$35

Call 343-2854.

Dig out your lederhosen and head down to Mr. Beery's for this Oktoberfest celebration that includes a glass beer stein, a plate of German food from Geier's Sausage Kitchen, stein-hoisting and costume contests and more.





Vivian K, Ugh and Carl

10 p.m. at Growler's Pub, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

$5

Call 487-7373.

Rock out to a night of live music by Vivian K., an emo/math-rock band, Ugh, a dynamic Sarasota-based band, and Carl, an emo/indie band.



‘Gypsy’

7:30 p.m. at the Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$30 for premium; $25 for general admission and $12 for students

Call 365-2494.

Loosely based on the memories of famous strip-tease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, this 1959 classic musical follows the life of the "ultimate show-business mother," Rose, and her daughters Gypsy and June. The musical is considered one of the greatest 20th-century American musicals. Runs through Oct. 16.

‘To Have and Uphold’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 2nd St.

$25

Call 321-1397.

Following the sold-out run of this show in March, Moving Ethos Dance returns to Urbanite Theatre with "To Have and Uphold." The contemporary dance performance, directed by Leah Verier-Dunn, explores the exhausting nature of routine and obligation.

Kathleen Supové, Jennifer Choi and James Moore: New Music Cabaret

8 p.m. at Club Sudakoff, New College of Florida, 5845 General Dougher Place

$15

Call 487-4888.

Pianist Kathleen Supové returns to New Music New College with violinist Jennifer Choi and guitarist James Moore, to present works from John Zorn, Lainie Fefferman, Randall Woolf, Vijay Iyer and others.

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

HD at the Opera House: 'The Barber of Seville'

1:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

This weekly series continues with the Teatro Regio di Torino production of 'The Barber of Seville.'

MONDAY, OCT. 3

Tapas and Taps

7 p.m. at Darwin Brewing Co., 803 17th Ave. W, Bradenton

$25

Call 747-1970.

This monthly culinary event invites local chefs and brewers to team up to experiment with flavors and pairings. Enjoy three tapas courses from Chef David Sarmiento of O'bricks Irish Pub and Martini Bar, each paired with a different Darwin Brewing Co. beer. Receive unlimited pours of that night's selected taps during of the event.

‘Best of the B Composers’

7:30 p.m. at the Fischer-Weisenborne Residence

$45

Call 587-3941.

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents Dan Jordan on violin, and Joseph Holt on piano, performing Brahms’ Sonata in G Major and works by Max Bruch, Leonard Bernstein and Hector Berlioz. Refreshments and desserts will be served before and after the performance.

TUESDAY, OCT. 4

Guided Art and Backstage Tour

10 a.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$5

Call 953-3368.

See the Van Wezel from the performer's point of view with this backstage tour, offering a rare look at the movable orchestra pit, dressing rooms, hydraulic lifts and green room, as well as a look at most of the Fine Arts Society of Sarasota Art Collection of works by artists who lived or worked in Sarasota at one point.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5

‘Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves’

7:30 p.m. at the Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$32 to $34

Call 366-9000.

"Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves" celebrates women singers and pop pioneers from the 1970s to today, including songs by Cher, Tina Turner and Reba McEntire.

Florida’s Funniest Comedian Competition

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$15

Call 925-3869.

McCurdy's hosts this competition, judged by a panel of industry experts, who will award the first-place winner a 10-week Florida club tour and a guest spot in Los Angeles, and second place gets a one-week engagement with a participating club. Register at Floridasfunny.com.