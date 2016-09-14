This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Sept. 15

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Hair of the Dog

7 p.m. at Beulah, 1766 Main St.

$25 in advance; $30 at the door

Call 960-2305 or visit gimmeshelterpets.com

This seventh annual fundraiser, which benefits Gimme Shelter Pet Adoption, features some of Sarasota's finest stylists and fashionistas, as well as music, food, drinks, black jack tournaments, a photo booth and a hair contest.



Combo Vimana

6 p.m. at L-Bar, 1917 S. Osprey Ave.

Free

Call 487-7300.

LDG Productions presents Combo Vimana, a musical blend of Latin jazz, rumba flamenco and bossa nova.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Comedy for a Cause: Valarie Storm

7 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$25

Call 925-3869.

Support the Women's Resource Center of Sarasota and Manatee counties through a night of laughter with comedian Valarie Storm.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Cigar City Smokeout

Noon at Mr. Beery's, 2645 Mall Drive

Free

Call 43-2854.

Mr. Beery's and Mouthole BBQ are partnering with Cigar City Brewing for an afternoon of special beer and barbecue. Rolling Thunder Cigars will also be onsite.



Blaze of Hope

2 p.m. at Calusa Brewing Co., 5701 Derek Ave.

Free

Call 922-8150.

Beat the heat at this family friendly event featuring live music, food trucks, craft beer and kids activities, all benefiting local charitable organization Blaze of Hope.

Barbecue Competition Food Truck Rally

5 p.m. at JDub's Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

Everyone has their own opinion on what makes the best barbecue. Join JDub's Brewing Co. at its second competition food truck rally to cast your vote. Food vendors, including Triple B BBQ, World Bites Kafé, Holloway BBQ and Mother Truckin' Good,

will infuse one of the brewery's flagship beers into their dishes. Attendees, as well as a panel of judges, will determine the winner. Additional food trucks will be onsite, as well as children's activities and a live DJ. Leashed dogs allowed.





Ballroom Blitz: Denim Blue Music and Glass House Point

7:30 p.m. at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$5 in advance; $7 at the door

Call 748-5875.

Independent Jones, a grassroots organization working toward establishing a dedicated local live music venue presents this collaborative series with the Manatee Performing Arts Center. This concert features alt-electronic band Denim Blue Music and alt-rock band Glass House Point.

Once in a Blue Moon

8 p.m. at S.H. Kress and Co. Building, 1442 Main St.

$100

Call 223-9159.

Celebrate this astronomical anomaly in style with this all-inclusive rooftop party. Tickets include an open top-shelf bar, live DJ and appetizers from restaurants including Duval's, Jpan and Seasons 52. Wear blue. Proceeds benefit the Libertore Fund for Children.

Tucci CD Release Party featuring Larry McCray

8 p.m. at the Sahib Shrine Auditorium, 600 N. Beneva Road

$10 in advance; $15 at the door

Call 366-4449.

Local southern rock outfit, The Tucci Band celebrates the release of its new album, "Olivia" to kick off the newly formed concert series at the Sahib Shrine Auditorium. Renowned blues guitarist Larry McCray will make an appearance, and Sarasota act Mike Kach Group will also perform.





SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

HD at the Opera House presents Verdi's 'Il travatore'

1:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

The Sarasota Opera House continues its HD at the Opera House series with this Salzburg Festival performance of Verdi's tragic opera, "Il travatore,' featuring soprano Anna Netrebko at the height of her popularity as Leonora and Plácido Domingo as Count di Luna.



MONDAY, SEPT. 19

Beer Fusion Dinner with Chef Craig Chasky

6 p.m. at JDub's Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

$75

Call 955-2739.

Chef Craig Chasky, featured on the Food Network, will craft an essential-oil-infused dinner to be paired with JDub's beers. Tickets include dinner, a hand crafted, exclusive beer and select recipes from the dinner event to take home. Limited seating available.





TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

Sarasota Opera Guild Social and Singers

9:45 a.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

Free

Call 488-2420.

Learn more about the Sarasota Opera Guild and hear vocalists from the Youth Opera Singers perform at this morning social. Coffee and pastries are served.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

Hydramatic

9 p.m. at the Five O'Clock Club, 1930 Hillview St.

$5

Call 366-5555.

Fill your weekly funk quota with the Hydramatic, an ecclectic, danceable local four-piece band that counts Al Green, Led Zeppelin, D'Angelo and Earth, Wind and Fire among its influences.