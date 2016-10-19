This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Oct. 20

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

Beer and Cheese Pairing

7 p.m. at JDub's Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

$25

Call 955-2739.

It's not easy being cheesy. If you're looking to expand your knowledge of this dairy delicacy, join JDub's Brewing Co. at its monthly event, which pairs four craft beers with four gourmet cheeses. Learn how to match flavor profiles and how to pair beer with foods in general. Limited seating.



'Great Escapes I: Breaking Bad'

7 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$38

Call 953-3434.

The Sarasota Orchestra presents an evening of music dedicated to misunderstood monsters and good guys gone bad. Hear songs from "The Wizard of Oz," "Frankenstein" and "Phantom of the Opera." Also runs Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Janet Williams

7 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$15 to $19

Call 925-3869.

Janet Williams, also known as "The Tramp" brings her bawdy, Southern-sass comedy act to McCurdy's. Performs through Sunday.

'Children of a Lesser God'

7:30 p.m. at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$27 to $37

Call 748-5875.

The Manatee Players presents this play, which follows James Leeds, an instructor at a school for the deaf who meets and develops a romance with a young deaf woman who works at the school. Runs through Nov. 6.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

Meet and Greet with Anne-Marie Russell

10 a.m. at The Works, 891 S. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 358-5660.

As part of the Sarasota Museum of Art's fall programming schedule, meet Executive Director Anne-Marie Russell and learn what the future holds for the museum.

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' Sing-Along

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$25; $12 for students

Call 365-2494.

It's just a jump to the left ... Join the Players for for a costume contest, prop bags and live actors singing along with the cult-classic movie, all to help raise money for the theater company.

The Yeah Tones

8:30 p.m. at The Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave.

Free

Call 702-5613.

Fronted by Sarasota native Jake Pinto, the Brooklyn-based Yeah Tones play unpretentious, down-and-dirty blues-fueled rock ’n’ roll —in matching outfits.



SATURDAY, OCT. 22

Circus by the Sea

2 p.m. at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Pkwy.

Free with admission

Call 388-4441.

Mote Marine and The Circus Arts Conservatory collaborate for a celebration of arts and culture. Sailor Circus students will perform, and guests will have a chance to mingle with the performers and learn circus skills of their own.





Giving Hunger the Blues ... Rocks

5 p.m. at Kelly's Live, 2525 S. Tamiami Trail

$10

Call 210-3605.

Giving Hunger the Blues, an annual charity concert, expands to include performances by six area rock and metal bands at Kelly's Live. All proceeds benefit the Womens Resource Center, the Generoso Foundation and the Mayors' Feed the Hungry Program.

Doo Wop Spectacular

7:30 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$50 to $77.50

Call 953-3368.

Doo Wop Spectacular brings classic performers, including Charlie Thomas' Drifters, to the Van Wezel.

Physical Plant, Someday River, Traveler and Adam Meredith

9 p.m. at Growlers Pub, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

Catch Sarasota-based Physical Plant, playing music from its new album, joined by Someday River, Traveler and Adam Meredith.

SUNDAY, OCT. 23

Garden Music Series: Soulrcoaster

1 p.m. at Selby Gardens - Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

Free with admission

Call 366-5731.

SoulRcoaster covers everything from classic rock to Motown, jazz, ballads and disco — even a little country.

MONDAY, OCT. 24

Open Mic

7 p.m. at Ace's Live Music, 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton

Free

Call 795-3886.

Step onstage and try out some new material in front of a live audience. Hosted by Independent Jones.

Celebration of the Arts

7 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 365-5118, Ext. 304.

Preview excerpts from the season's best upcoming performances from organizations including Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Sarasota Cuban Ballet School and Sarasota Contemporary Dance. Wine and dessert follow.

TUESDAY, OCT. 25

Sarasota Choral Festival

6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave.

$25

Call 921-4845.

As many as 200 singers, high-school aged and older, sing in this annual Key Chorale community event.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26

Wines of the World Dinner

6:30 p.m. at Social Eatery and Bar, 1219 First St.

$75

Call 444-7072.

Social continues its monthly wine dinner, featuring wines from around the world, paired with custom dishes. The three-course dinner features a champagne reception, crab cake, duck confit, braised lamb shoulder and a lychee crème brûlée dessert.

