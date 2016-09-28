The Water Club three-bedroom condo sells for $1,399,000

The following residential real estate transactions took place between Sept. 12 and Sept. 16. A condominium in The Water Club at Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Rosalie Goldberg, trustee, and Alan Bandler, of Sarasota, sold Unit 407 at 1241 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Orlando Cicilioni Jr., trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1,399,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,965 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.35 million in 2004.

Country Club Shores

Mark and Leslie Backes, of Cape Coral, sold their home at 573 Halyard Lane to Rodney and Sharon Erickson, of State College, Pa., for $880,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,884 square feet of living area. It sold for $710,000 in 2013.

Fairway Bay

David Brody, of Pittsburgh, sold the Unit 646 condominium at 2120 Harbourside Drive to Seneca Management Co. for $574,100. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,031 square feet of living area.It sold for $849,000 in 2014.

Portobello

Michael Norris sold his Unit B-207 condominium at 3240 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Matthew and Lysette Daniels, of Longboat Key, for $429,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,290 square feet of living area. It last sold for $185,000 in 1999.

Cedars East

Keith and Judith Maurer sold Unit 24 at 541 Forest Way to Gerard Penacoli, of St. Petersburg, for $300,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2009.

Whitney Beach

Chard and Laurel Schmitt sold Unit 182 at 6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael Langdon and Megan Barker-Langdon, of Ontario, Canada, for $250,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 990 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2015.

Beach Harbor Club

Anmark Properties LLC sold the Unit F-104 at 3810 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Maria-Elena Acosta, of Longboat Key, for $230,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 698 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in February.

Lido Key

John Ringling Estates

Joseph and Martha Wread, of Gales Ferry, Conn., sold their home at 343 Benjamin Franklin Drive to SRQ Bayshore LLC for $1.05 milion. Built in 1949, it has two bedrooms and one bath in 1,015 square feet.