The Water Club condominium sells for $1,950,000

A condominium in The Water Club at Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Marvin and Stephanie Anzel, trustees, of Indian Wells, Calif., sold the Unit 904 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Marshall and Joan Cutler, of Longboat Key, for $1.95 million. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,054 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.34 million in 1999.

Corey’s Landing

Sylvia Raphael, of Silver Spring, Md., sold her home at 3580 Mistletoe Lane to Michael McNally and Sherry Gage McNally, of Longboat Key, for $1,575,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,333 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $894,900 in 1990.

Sanctuary IV at Longboat Key Club

Margot Nathan sold the Unit C-507 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Thomas and Rhonda Stoughton, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $1,495,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,580 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 1990.

Harbour Court

Edward Hickey, of Schererville, Ind., sold the home at 2272 Harbour Court Drive to Carla Wise and Deborah Leschot, of Longboat Key, for $1.05 million. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,993 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 1990.

Grand Mariner on Longboat Key

J. Robert and Judith Lemon, trustees, of Montevideo, Uruguay, sold their Unit 23B condominium at 595 Dream Island Road to Grand Mariner on Dream Island LLC for $1,015,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,185,000 in 2013.

Winding Oaks

Rose Tomason, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 5 condominium at 3409 Winding Oaks Drive to Holly Glass and Johannes Grent, of Longboat Key, for $775,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $675,000 in 2007.

Promenade

David Glorius, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 204 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Forrest McSurdy, of Key Biscayne, for $660,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,585 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2012.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Bella Sturges, of Somerset, N.J., sold her Unit 837 condominium at 837 Bayport Way to Sheryl and Michael Silverman, of Pittsburg, for $392,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 1984.

Longboat Harbour

Raymond Viola, of Huntington Station, N.Y., sold his Unit 304 condominium at 4430 Exeter Drive to Keith Fadely, of Nassau, Bahamas, for $255,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 725 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 2000.

Lido key

John Ringling Estates

James and Carolyn Kuziak, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 708 Garfield Drive to Sanat Hazra and Orla O’Reilly Hazra, of Sarasota, for $825,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,573 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 1991.

Lido Ambassador

Carol Belmont, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 510 condominium at 800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Terese Maibach, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,125 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2005.

St. Armands Key

Sarasota Harbour East

Robert Williams, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 34 condominium at 777 John Ringling Blvd. to Richard Corio and Ruthann Shirley, of Staten Island, N.Y., for $395,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 882 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $618,000 in 2006.